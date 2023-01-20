‘Bumrah is irreplaceable. Let's accept the fact…': India bowling coach's honest assertion before 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Despite the Indian pace attack led by a tireless Mohammed Siraj doing quite well in the last six months or so, the longing for Jasprit Bumrah keeps growing. Bumrah hasn't been a regular part of India's set-up since the England tour in July last year. He missed the Asia Cup due to a back injury. The right-arm seamer made a comeback in the T20I series against Australia in September but after two matches, he hurt his back again and was out of the T20 World Cup.

After months of hard work at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bumrah regained his fitness and was added to the India squad for the three-match ODI against Sri Lanka a few days after the original squad was announced without him. He, however, pulled out at the eleventh hour after facing issues with his back again in a match-simulation training.

Bumrah hasn't touched a cricket ball since then. He is likely to resume bowling a couple of weeks later and is in a race against time to get fit for the last two Tests against Australia.

The Indian team management, however, has made it clear that they won't take any chances with Bumrah. Even if the pacer feels a minor issue with his body, he will be given a break. Former India pacer and the current bowling coach of Team India, Paras Mhambrey explained the reasons for the special treatment given to Bumrah.

"Bumrah is a unique bowler, he is irreplaceable," he said ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur. "Let's accept the fact that the kind of skills he brings is very difficult to replicate. It's also an opportunity for other bowlers because you will be tested in different situations. It will help us understand what they bring to the game, at what stages did they bowl and how they did it. There are one-on-one discussions with them. It's an ongoing process," he added.

In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj has taken the mantle of leading the Indian pace attack. The pacers four-wicket haul was one of the main reasons why India won the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

"I have seen him from the India A set-up. He did exceedingly well with the red ball. He used to get the ball in but has worked on his seam position to get the ball away. He is a very important member of the team not only for the World Cup but beyond that as well."

There is an interesting battle going on to grab the third seamer's spot in the Indian side. Siraj and Shami are set to be the first-choice pacers in the second ODI but who between Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik will be the third seamer?

“That (batting) is one of the reasons why we picked him (Thakur). He adds depth to the batting. We will have to see the surface and decide the combination accordingly. He has performed well for India,” Mhambrey said in the media interaction ahead of the second ODI.

On Malik, Mhambrey said: "The way he has progressed, it is very heartening to see. Pace does matter and adds a different dimension to the attack. The decision of playing him will depend on the surface and requirements of the team combination.

"He is very much in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned. He adds a lot of value to the team."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON