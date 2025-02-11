Menu Explore
Jasprit Bumrah resumes bowling, India consider taking him to Champions Trophy

ByRasesh Mandani
Feb 11, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from back spasms and gradually increasing his bowling workload, as selectors weigh his inclusion for the Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah is crawling back to fitness after experiencing back spasms in the second innings of the Sydney Test in the first week of January. The speedster has resumed bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, HT learns, and is gradually increasing his bowling workload under the watch of BCCI’s fitness experts.

Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the watch of BCCI’s fitness experts. (AFP)
Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the watch of BCCI’s fitness experts. (AFP)

It’s Catch-22 for the national selectors, with the edge Bumrah’s unmatched skills would provide in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy starting on February 19 and safeguarding his long-term fitness. Factoring everything, the Indian think-tank is contemplating whether to name the pacer in the final Champions Trophy squad without having tested his back in a competitive match. The deadline to name squads is Tuesday midnight, after which a replacement player will require the permission of the ICC technical team.

Bumrah has begun bowling after undergoing scans on his back in Bengaluru. He has been slowly increasing his bowling workload, initially bowling two overs at a go, then three and now four. It’s still not clear if he would be fit and there is time to trial him in a practice match in Bengaluru itself, before the India team leave for Dubai on February 15.

When Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee had named Bumrah in the provisional squad, the chief selector had said the speedster was told to “off-load for five weeks and he won’t be available for the first two ODIs against England.” It’s now almost certain that Bumrah will also miss the third ODI on Wednesday.

If Bumrah goes on to miss the early part of the Champions Trophy, such a move will not be without precedent. Australia had named Travis Head in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad even when he was recovering from a broken hand. The left-handed opener entered the competition after missing the first three matches and ended up making telling contributions in Australia’s win, including in the final.

With Bumrah and a fast bowler’s injury-prone back, there is a heightened risk. It will still have to be a well-considered call. Fresh deliberations between the India team management, Agarkar and the BCCI medical team are likely on Tuesday. If it’s considered not worth the risk, Harshit Rana, who has emerged as a viable back-up, would get the nod. Harshit has delivered spirited spells against England, picking up four wickets in two matches so far.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
