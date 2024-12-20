Bumrah vs Head: A battle that could light up MCG

Melbourne: It’s become quite fashionable for teams these days to claim they only focus on themselves and not on the opposition. But honestly, can Australia resist a peek at Jasprit Bumrah? Or can India ignore Travis Head? And can the fans not want to see the two of them really go at each other? Seriously, who are they kidding! Australia's Travis Head has scored two centuries in the ongoing Test series against India. (AFP)

There have been two standout players in this Border-Gavaskar series: Jasprit Bumrah — 21 wickets at an average of 10.90; the next best bowler on either side, Mitchell Starc, has 14 wickets at an average of 22.85. Travis Head — 409 runs at an average of 81.80; the next best batter on either side, KL Rahul, has 235 runs at 47.00. The gap between these two and the rest is immense.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been made special by the rivalries. In the 2001 series, Sourav Ganguly would often make Steve Waugh wait at the toss. It wasn’t much, but even the slightest irritation mattered. VVS Laxman hitting inside-out shots through the covers against Shane Warne at his peak. Sachin Tendulkar versus Glenn McGrath — two of the greatest cricketers of their generation, each unwilling to give an inch.

More recently, Virat Kohli has had his own intense battles against the Australian team and the nation itself. And there has been the steadiness of Cheteshwar Pujara against the unrelenting Pat Cummins on the last two tours Down Under. There are more, but it’s always been about the players — it always will be.

If there’s anything lacking in this edition of the series, where the teams have gone from one extreme to another, it’s the two best players facing off in a gladiatorial battle.

No one in the Indian team has bowled more to Head than Bumrah’s 90 balls. No one in the Australian team has scored more runs against Bumrah than Head’s 83. But it just feels that — when they face each other, they can find something more exhilarating, something that will make their rivalry a permanent fixture in our memories.

Head vs Bumrah is a battle we simply haven’t had enough of. The ball is doing all sorts of things. Head comes in and middles it. The ball is doing nothing. Bumrah comes in and makes it talk. It’s magical how, compared to everyone else, these two seem to be playing a different game.

Bumrah has dismissed Head twice, while Head has managed to score 83 runs from the 90 balls he has faced. According to data provided by CricViz, the Indian pacer has induced a false shot percentage of 20.8% from those deliveries. But this isn’t just about the numbers or stats; it’s about that intangible quality called drama.

Whether Head makes it to an all-time list is still up for debate, but Bumrah certainly will. However, at this moment, they are the best their countries have to offer — the game-changers in a zone where the game seems to come easy. Can one of them make it difficult for the other?

The best make each other. In the heat of battle, they find a higher level. They are similar, too — very rarely will you see them lose their cool, and they don’t fear failure. Head seems like the guy next door, and Bumrah, for all his quirks, is not your regular, scary fast bowler.

But as relaxed as the two seem off the field, in the middle, they do not take a step back. The fierce competitiveness could yield something very special in front of an already sold-out crowd at Melbourne, the venue for the fourth Test of the series.

Head has already faced 434 balls in the series — only 120 off his highest mark of 554 balls faced in the 2018-19 home series against India. And from India’s perspective, there’s only one man who has a chance to nip him in the bud.

“We all know the game well, and we all talk about the game, but it’s also a lot different for me facing him,” Head told cricket.com.au after the game in Brisbane. “It’s a different scenario for right-handers in the way that he is able to shape the ball. We all set up differently, we all see the ball differently, and we all have different methods of going about it.”

There is, of course, the little snag of Head’s tight quad, but the left-hander insists he is only “a bit sore.” So, with that hopefully out of the way, we can get on with the real business of cricket.

If the first three Tests were merely appetizers, then the MCG is where things get serious. A win for India means they can’t lose the series. They will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and nothing will hurt this band of Australian cricketers more than that.

And this is where you can expect both Bumrah and Head to make their presence felt. The great ones know how to choose their moments, and there really is no better time than this to spice things up.