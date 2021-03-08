'By giving attention to people making mockery of cricket, we are encouraging them': Ashwin on pitch critics

The 2021 India vs England Test series has made a special place in the history of the game for the raging debates over the pitches on offer. Several former players and pundits of the game targeted the spin-friendly tracks after the Joe Root-led England team suffered a defeat in the 2nd Test. The debate was heated up by the criticism from former England captains Michael Vaughan and Andrew Strauss after the day-night Test in Ahmedabad ended before the completion of two full days.

But amid all the off-field chaos, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team kept on the momentum they gained after winning the second Test in Chennai. The 327-run triumph marked India’s terrific comeback and then there was no looking back. Kohli & Co returned victorious in the rest of the games and clinched the series 3-1 to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

After thumping England by an innings and 25 runs on Saturday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had his say over the pitch debate.

Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ashwin said that the series win is a testament to the quality of the current Indian team.

“This series win is a testament to the fact that this is a very good Indian cricket team, that is all I would like to say. The criticism around the pitch, all that, the other day, Sunny sir was saying something that makes complete sense," Ashwin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Only because you are giving attention to people who are making a mockery of cricket, I think we are encouraging them to do more and more stuff.

“I would like to see one day when there is a lot of grass on the pitch somewhere else in the world, our Indian commentators talking about it and then putting an Instagram post, I would like to see that and how the global media reacts to that, then we will know, who is at fault,” he added.