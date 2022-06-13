'By the time he is 34-35…': Rashid Latif has his say on whether Joe Root can break Sachin Tendulkar's world record

Joe Root's impeccable form has given birth to the possibility of him breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's impressive world record. With 15,921 runs, Tendulkar is leading run-scorer in Test matches, and while it was a record that seemed safe for the longest time, the fact that Root is 31 and has crossed the 10,000-run mark in Test now means that the former England captain might be able to get where no batter has gone in history.

Last week, it was former Australia captain Mark Taylor who first mentioned that Root could go past Tendulkar, a thought that was backed by ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan. Now, having his say on the matter is Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper, who reckons that even though Root is currently in stellar form, he needs to keep it up for the next four-five years if he has to have a shot at Tendulkar's world record.

"It's something you can predict. Some of these players such as Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Joe Root, these players can score 1000s of more runs they have so much time. Root will be eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's feat. See, certain players left the game a little early or were not in great form," Latif said on the YouTube show Caught Behind.

Latif used the examples of a couple of greats from the past, whom he felt had a chance to go past Tendulkar, but were unable to do so due to lack of form in the fag end of their careers. In fact, a few years ago, England great Alastair Cook was tipped to break Tendulkar’s record but he couldn't. Similarly, Root needs to stay away from bad form if he is to get to the peak, Latif added.

"Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting could have come close but for Root, it is important to be in the same form. If in the next 2-3 years, he can score 1200-1300 runs, he can come close. By the time he is 34-35, he may have the hope that he can go past it. Even if he can’t cross, he surely will come close," he mentioned.

