Cameron Green struggling, but ‘bring back Andre Russell’ cry misses the bigger picture

When the going gets tough, the past seems sweeter, and nostalgia serves as a soothing balm. The same is true of sports as well. The player who misses out or is dropped always seems better when the replacement struggles. But more often than not, the factors are different. Yet the voices that form the outside noise, drive the narrative against the incumbent option, often overlooking the factors that led to the present choice.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant during their Indian Premier League 2026(ANI Pic Service)

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In the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, the Cameron Green situation is more or less the same.

Five matches into the IPL 2026 season, and Kolkata have yet to win a game. They do have a point in their name, though, courtesy of the rain-abandoned game against the Punjab Kings at home. But barring the match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens last week, which went down to the last ball, KKR have looked a pale shadow of their former selves.

It hasn’t been a single factor behind their struggles, but when a team boasts a INR 25.20 crore signing in the XI, he inevitably draws the spotlight. Green knows the pressure of being Cameron Green. But five games in, he has become the focal point of KKR’s scrutiny, facing mounting criticism from fans and experts alike.

Cameron Green, another price-tag victim?

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{{^usCountry}} The all-rounder arrived in IPL 2026 as the most expensive overseas buy in auction history at INR 25.20 crore. For a team that finished eighth in 2025, a year after winning their third IPL title, KKR approached the auction as a reset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The all-rounder arrived in IPL 2026 as the most expensive overseas buy in auction history at INR 25.20 crore. For a team that finished eighth in 2025, a year after winning their third IPL title, KKR approached the auction as a reset. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They entered with the biggest purse, spending INR 64.30 crore overall. A significant chunk went into Green (INR 25.20 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore) and Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.2 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They entered with the biggest purse, spending INR 64.30 crore overall. A significant chunk went into Green (INR 25.20 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore) and Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.2 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a twist of misfortune, Pathirana has been sidelined with injury, while Mustafizur was released following a BCCI directive amid geopolitical tensions, leaving the spotlight firmly on Green. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a twist of misfortune, Pathirana has been sidelined with injury, while Mustafizur was released following a BCCI directive amid geopolitical tensions, leaving the spotlight firmly on Green. {{/usCountry}}

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Expectations were massive, especially with Green seen as a long-term replacement for Andre Russell. But the Australian has struggled to deliver.

He didn’t bowl in the first three matches due to injury management, which drew criticism. Even upon returning, he picked up just one wicket in two games. With the bat, his returns read: 18, 4, 2, 32* and 0.

Whether it is the burden of expectations or not, Green hasn’t been at his best since the Australian summer. Across the Ashes, a T20I series in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup, he failed to register a single fifty, breaking that drought only with a Sheffield Shield century for Western Australia ahead of the IPL.

Then what drove the price to INR 25.20 crore?

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Besides being a fast-bowling all-rounder, which is in short supply in world cricket, Green had two good seasons in the IPL previously. In 2023, he scored 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28, which included a 47-ball ton, and took six wickets for Mumbai Indians. On being traded to RCB for the next season, he amassed 255 runs at 143.25 and ten wickets. He, however, skipped the following season owing to a back injury.

Did KKR err in making the Russell-Green swap?

Tim David once faced a similar question when he was seen as the successor to Kieron Pollard at Mumbai Indians. Taking over from a T20 great is never straightforward.

Such has been the case for Green. Yes, his form has been underwhelming, but a return to Russell is not the solution.

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Russell was central to KKR’s title wins in 2014 and 2024 and remains one of their greatest-ever players. But the franchise chose not to retain him after a poor 2025 season, where he managed just 167 runs in 13 matches at an average of 18.56 and took eight wickets.

He has since transitioned into a ‘Power Coach’ role at KKR, despite still being an active cricketer.

Over the past 12 months away from the IPL, Russell hasn’t been at his best either, scoring 461 runs at 21.95 in 39 matches and picking 34 wickets. In ILT20 and SA20 combined, he managed just 34 runs and one wicket across six matches.

What to do with Green now?

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch questioned KKR’s decision to use Green at No. 6 against Chennai Super Kings, a role unfamiliar to him, while also being deployed as a bowler in the powerplay, an unusual move given his typical usage.

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Finch suggested that KKR could consider bringing in Tim Seifert instead.

“You’ve got Seifert sitting in the wings, a specialist opener in good form, coming off a strong T20 World Cup,” Finch said. “He brings a varied skill set, scoops, ramps, and forces bowlers to rethink their plans.

“There comes a point where you have to admit it hasn’t worked yet. That doesn’t mean it’s over, but it may be time to rejig the side and rethink the structure.”

KKR now face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday, perhaps their last chance to reset before the season begins to slip away.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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