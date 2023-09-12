'Can promise you Virat is...': Waqar Younis namedrops Tendulkar in massive 'Kohli' prediction after PAK's Asia Cup loss

Former India skipper Virat Kohli had a record-fest outing against Pakistan in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Run-machine Kohli shattered multiple records with comeback man KL Rahul as the duo slammed unbeaten centuries to help India thrash Babar Azam and Co. in match No.10 of the continental tournament. Kohli-inspired Team India hammered Pakistan to earn their first points in the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Waqar has backed Kohli to rewrite history in ODIs(Getty images-AP)

Backing Kohli to rewrite history in international cricket, legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis feels the former India skipper will break Sachin Tendulkar's world record before finishing his career. Kohli slammed his 47th One Day International (ODI) in the rain-marred contest between India and Pakistan on Monday. The batting icon is just two centuries away from matching Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons.

'Virat is a long way from finishing his career'

"The difference between him and other players, even Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar, when he finished, had 49 hundreds (ODIs). I can promise you Virat is a long way from finishing his career or being done with cricket. He will end up with a lot more (hundreds) than anybody can think," Waqar told Star Sports.

Kohli smashes records against Pakistan at Asia Cup

Batting maestro Kohli also became the quickest batter to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. The 34-year-old has upstaged Tendulkar by achieving the massive feat in 267 innings. Centurions Kohli and Rahul powered India to its joint-highest total against Pakistan in the 50-over format. The batting duo added 233 runs for the third wicket in Colombo - the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of the Asia Cup.

'I felt sorry for KL Rahul'

"I felt sorry for KL Rahul because he was coming out of injury and he had to run with this man. He runs like a crazy man. Doesn't miss a single, doesn't miss any extra run because he wants to be the best. He wants to be the best in anything he does, batting, fielding or running between the wickets. And what he loves himself is his work on fitness," Waqar added.

