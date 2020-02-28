‘Can’t have different parameters for different players’ - Kapil Dev on MS Dhoni playing T20I World Cup

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:50 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of World Cup last year. The right-hander is set to return for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League which begins next month. With the T20I World Cup set to be played in Australia later this year, fans continued to wonder if Dhoni will be a part of India’s squad for the ICC tournament. The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain, Kapil Dev was questioned on Dhoni’s inclusion in India squad, and he believes the wicketkeeper-batsman needs to play more games to make a case for himself.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Noida on Thursday, Dev said: “It’s not just Dhoni who is playing the IPL. I am a person who looks for a young player who we can be proud of in the next 10 years. I think Dhoni has already done so much for the country.”

He added: “As his fan, yes (would like to see him playing the T20 World Cup) but as a cricketer, I think it all depends on the management. He hasn’t played for one year. He should play more matches to be on the team. There shouldn’t be different parameters for different players.”

Dev further insisted that he is looking for the next generation of players in the upcoming edition of IPL. “He (Dhoni) is on his last leg. I am his fan so I would love to see him but in IPL I am looking for the next generation,” he said.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will start his training in Chennai from March 2 along with other players ahead of season-13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC 50-over World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the M A Chidambaram stadium for the upcoming IPL.

The IPL 2020 begins with a match between CSK and defending champion Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29. According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19.