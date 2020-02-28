World Test Championship: Virat Kohli’s record in away games indicates signs of worry

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in the ongoing tour of New Zealand. The right-hander has scored just 201 runs in nine innings in the tour so far, with just one half century. Kohli registered scores of 2 and 19 in the first Test in Wellington as his side succumbed to a heavy 10-wicket defeat. Now, ahead of the must-win 2nd Test in Christchurch which begins Saturday, Kohli’s record in away games in ICC World Test Championship indicates a point of concern.

As per stats, Kohli has played 6 Test innings at home and 6 Test innings away in ICC World Test Championship. While he has scored 453 runs at an average of 113.25 in home games, he has managed just 157 runs at an average of 26.16 in away games.

In addition, the Indian skipper also has the 3rd worst average among all Indian players in Tests outside Asia in ICC World Test Championship. Only Cheteshwar Pujara (13.66) and Rishabh Pant (20.40) have averages lower than him.

The Indian skipper has been dismissed for single digits thrice outside Asia in ICC WTC matches, which is an additional worry for him.

Kohli, after the first Test, talked about his dip in form and insisted that he is not concerned about it. “I know the (perception) outside changes with one inning,” he had said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “I would probably be on the outside right now.”

“But we are a side that has never really paid attention to the outside noise and we will continue to do that. If we had been listening to things from outside, we would have been back at No. 7 or 8 again. It doesn’t matter to us what people outside are saying,” he added.