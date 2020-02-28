India vs New Zealand: Kapil Dev reveals what Jasprit Bumrah needs to bounce back

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:33 IST

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is going through a lean patch in the ongoing tour of New Zealand as he has struggled to get wickets. In the three ODIs earlier this month, Bumrah returned with zero wickets. In the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, the bowler picked up just one. The right-arm bowler has come under much scrutiny in the past month, and fans are wondering if he can make an impact in the 2nd Test in Christchurch which will begin from Saturday. Former India captain Kapil Dev was questioned about Bumrah’s form at an event in Noida on Thursday and he talked about how the Indian pacer can bounce back.

Speaking to reporters, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain said: “Once you get an injury it takes time for the body to recover completely. He is a very fine bowler and he proved it before. A person who has proven himself at that level.”

Also read: Kapil Dev backs ‘great player’ Virat Kohli to end poor run in New Zealand

Dev, who is still regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers India had produced, further talked about how a bowler needs a good spell to return to form. “As batsmen we say you need one innings to come back to form and you need one good spell for a bowler. I am a positive person and always think that he needs one or two wickets to get back,” he said.

The former right-arm bowler added: “Players like him and Virat Kohli they are champions and they bounce back faster.”

Also read: India predicted XI for 2nd Test - Virat Kohli could opt for two big changes

Meanwhile, India received a wake-up call on their World Test Championship campaign in Wellington. India were outplayed pretty much in all departments to succumb to a 10 wicket-loss – their first in the World Test Championship - in the first Test against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli and his troops have now travelled to Christchurch – New Zealand’s most successful venue at home – in a must-win game. This is the problem when you lose the first Test in a two-match series. You don’t have any breathing space. Perhaps that is what exactly the case when they taken on New Zealand in the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval starting from February 29.