India vs New Zealand: Ishant Sharma likely to miss second Test in Christchurch

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:51 IST

India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma is likely to miss second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting Saturday. According to cricket expert Vimal Kumar, Ishant didn’t bowl in the nets in team India’s practice session at the venue on Friday due to recurrence of the ankle injury which he picked in Ranji Trophy before the start of the New Zealand series.

If confirmed, this will come as a big blow for India as Ishant was the pick of their bowlers in the first Test in Wellington, which India lost by 10 wickets. Virat Kohli and his troops currently trail the two-match series 0-1.

If Ishant fails to make it into the playing XI, he will be replaced by either Umesh Yadav or Navdeep Saini, both of whom were seen sweating it hard in the Friday practice session.

((More to follow))