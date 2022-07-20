'Can they stop Wasim bhai or Shoaib Akhtar?': Akmal reveals PAK high performance camp barred entry for 30-year-old star

Last month, Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad was in the news over his controversial remark on his ouster from the side in 2016. The Pakistan opener had said that he had been unceremoniously removed from the side after then-coach Waqar Younis had presented a report insisting that Shehzad needs to go back to domestic cricket to work on his game. Shehzad had also said that he was “not allowed” to present his side of story.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja had rebuked the remarks made by Shehzad, insisting that it was “pure frustration.” Now, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has revealed that Shehzad is not allowed to enter the Pakistan high performance training camp.

“They don't allow him in the high-performance training camp. They told him that players who are out of the side for the past 2 years are not allowed. This is the state (of cricket here). They are basically denying entry to players who have represented Pakistan in 100-150 matches. I don't know where we are going,” Akmal told YouTube channel paktv.tv.

“You've made high performance camp for cricketers. At least make it available for them. Now, you have to send e-mail to team's office before entering. What's the logic behind this? Even if you are making such SOPs, do this for U19 players.”

Akmal further revealed that when he was playing for Pakistan, Ramiz Raja (who had retired from the game in 1997, used to access the facilities inside the camp.

"When we were there, Ramiz bhai used to access the facilities inside the training camp. He knows these things. People should ask, why are these SOPs in place?

“He should take notice of this. Ramiz bhai used to come in the camp years after retiring from the game. Can the people at high performance camp dare to stop him now? Can they stop Wasim bhai, Shoaib Akhtar now? I was so sad when Ahmed was stopped from entering, they told him he can't use the facility because he has been out of the team for 2 years,” Akmal said.

