CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada, UAE aim to reset campaigns after opening losses
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada face UAE in their second T20 World Cup fixture, in Delhi on Sunday. Follow live score and latest updates of Canada vs UAE.
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada take on UAE in their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Delhi on Friday. Both sides will seek to reset their campaigns after heavy defeats in their respective openers. Getting two points will be crucial for both sides. Canada was thrashed by South Africa, who posted 213/4, and then restricted them to 156/8. Both batting and bowling units were poor against the Proteas, except for Navneet Dhaliwal's half-century. Meanwhile, UAE were poor with the ball against New Zealand, but did show some promise with the bat....Read More
The UAE are without their top-order batter, Muhammad Zohaib, who was sent home for disciplinary reasons. The player reportedly claimed that he was forced out. Dhaliwal really showed his batting talent against South Africa, as he took on the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. He smacked seven fours and a six, registering 64 off 49 balls. He was also the Canadian captain when his side last faced UAE in a T20I in 2019. Speaking after their defeat vs South Africa, Canada's Harsh Thaker said, "There's a lot to take, there's a lot of positives to take...You know Navneet's innings and the way that we built an innings after losing four wickets. Even with the ball I don't think we were that bad in the start we could have executed better."
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Shivam Sharma could be included in Canada's XI today due to Jaskaran Singh and Saad Bin Zafar's poor form against New Zealand. The pair were very expensive.
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Leading up to the T20 World Cup, Canada clinched victory in eight T20Is in a row, which is their longest winning streak in this format. They won 13 of their previous 14 T20Is before the T20 World Cup.
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Ajayveer Hundal, Shivam Sharma, Ravinderpal Singh
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Syed Haider
CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup clash between Canada and UAE. Both sides are looking for their first win of the campaign.