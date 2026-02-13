CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada, UAE aim to reset campaigns after opening losses

Live

Written by

CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal plays a shot.

CAN vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada take on UAE in their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Delhi on Friday. Both sides will seek to reset their campaigns after heavy defeats in their respective openers. Getting two points will be crucial for both sides. Canada was thrashed by South Africa, who posted 213/4, and then restricted them to 156/8. Both batting and bowling units were poor against the Proteas, except for Navneet Dhaliwal's half-century. Meanwhile, UAE were poor with the ball against New Zealand, but did show some promise with the bat. The UAE are without their top-order batter, Muhammad Zohaib, who was sent home for disciplinary reasons. The player reportedly claimed that he was forced out. Dhaliwal really showed his batting talent against South Africa, as he took on the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. He smacked seven fours and a six, registering 64 off 49 balls. He was also the Canadian captain when his side last faced UAE in a T20I in 2019. Speaking after their defeat vs South Africa, Canada's Harsh Thaker said, "There's a lot to take, there's a lot of positives to take...You know Navneet's innings and the way that we built an innings after losing four wickets. Even with the ball I don't think we were that bad in the start we could have executed better." ...Read More

The UAE are without their top-order batter, Muhammad Zohaib, who was sent home for disciplinary reasons. The player reportedly claimed that he was forced out. Dhaliwal really showed his batting talent against South Africa, as he took on the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. He smacked seven fours and a six, registering 64 off 49 balls. He was also the Canadian captain when his side last faced UAE in a T20I in 2019. Speaking after their defeat vs South Africa, Canada's Harsh Thaker said, "There's a lot to take, there's a lot of positives to take...You know Navneet's innings and the way that we built an innings after losing four wickets. Even with the ball I don't think we were that bad in the start we could have executed better."