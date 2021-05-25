'Can't be better prepared': Shubman Gill confident about India's chances to win WTC final against New Zealand

India batsman Shubman Gill believes the Virat Kohli-led unit has a good chance of winning the inaugural World Test Championship tournament by defeating Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the final.

The highly-anticipated final between the two behemoths will kick off from June 18 and will be played in Southampton. Gill played a significant role for the Indian team in the Australian tour and his innings of 91 on the final day of the Gabba Test was crucial in Team India's series win. The right-hander believes that with India riding high on the memorable series win in Australia, they cannot be better prepared to face off against the Kiwis in the WTC final.

"We did well in Australia. We have been playing well overseas and I feel we can't be better prepared for this final. As an opener, I feel you should be able to play session by session not just in England, overseas in general," Gill told India TV.

Speaking on his plans in England, Gill said that it is important he takes the play session by session, without planning to far ahead as the weather changes will determine how the ball behaves.

"It is very important to play session by session. In England whenever there is cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener," Gill said.

Talking about the quarantine protocols in COVID times, Gill said that it is hard to stay in the room for 14 days.

"It is very hard, you are in a room for 14 days there is not much to do. We are given workout schedules, we do that. We try to keep ourselves busy watching movies and spend some time on the I-pad but it is very hard," he explained.

The last time India played against NZ, they had lost both the Test matches. Hence, the upcoming contest is not expected to be an easy one for Kohli's side. But fans will hope that India continue their winning streak in the longest format, and pull off another big win.