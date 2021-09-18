'Can't have Virat say one thing and BCCI another': Ex-chief selector after Kohli decides to quit T20I captaincy

At a time when Indian cricket is slowly preparing to move to the Rohit Sharma era - It is only a matter of time before BCCI announces Rohit as the T20I captain after the World Cup in UAE and Oman - from the Virat Kohli one, former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil said there seems to be a communication gap between Kohli, the current captain and the board.

Patil's comments came after Virat Kohli took to Instagram and Twitter to announce his decision of stepping down as India's T20I captain at the completion of the ICC event in November.

“It seems that there’s a big communication gap between BCCI and Virat. You can’t have Virat say one thing and the BCCI another,” Patil, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side, told Times of India.

Also Read | 'In long-term vision, Virat Kohli will not remain the ODI captain as well'

Kohli cited workload management as the main reason behind his decision to stand down as the T20I captain. Kohli, however, will continue to play all three formats and will remain the captain of the ODI and Test teams.

“This is purely Virat’s decision, and the BCCI should just accept it,” Patil said.

The former right-handed batsman said Rohit is a 'fit choice' to take over the reins from Kohli. “I feel that he’s a fit choice to replace Virat as the T20 captain,” he said.

Reacting to Kohli's decision, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the decision has been made keeping the future roadmap in mind.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” he said.