‘Can’t look beyond him, debate over': Gambhir picks India's ODI top six, no place for Rahul, Dhawan, Shubman Gill

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said there should not be any doubt about India's openers in ODIs keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind. The former left-handed batter said it should be captain Rohit Sharma and young Ishan Kishan starting India's innings. Gambhir believes the fastest double hundred that Ishan Kishan hit in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh has given him the edge over Shubman Gill and KL Rahul now that Shikhar Dhawan appears to be out of contention - the experienced left-hander was dropped from India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka home series.

"I'm amazed we're discussing this, because someone's got a double-hundred in the previous innings. The discussion is over. It has to be Ishan Kishan. Someone who can get a double-hundred in those conditions against a reasonable attack - especially at [their] home - should play," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Kishan, who has been a backup opener in T20Is for more than a year now, grabbed the only opportunity he got in the final ODI against Bangladesh, by slamming a double ton off only 126 balls. Gambhir said the debate is now over and Kishan should be given a long run.

"He got that 200 by the 35th over mark? You can't look at anyone beyond Ishan Kishan. He has to be given a longer run. He can also keep wickets as well, so he can do two jobs for you. So for me, that discussion shouldn't be there. If someone else had got a double-hundred, I think we would've gone gung-ho over that individual, but it's not the case with Ishan Kishan. Because we still continue to talk about other players. For me, that debate is over."

The former KKR captain said in an ideal India ODI XI, Rohit should open with Kishan, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya.

"It's very difficult to look beyond Rohit and Ishan Kishan to open the batting, Virat at three, Surya at four, [and] Shreyas at five, because he's been incredible in the last one-and-a-half years," Gambhir said of his ideal India XI. "Yes, he's had issues against the short ball, but he's been able to manage it. You can't be the best against everything but if you're able to manage it and get the numbers going for you, you can't look beyond Shreyas at No. 5 and Hardik [Pandya] at 6."

Gambhir said KL Rahul would be the backup opener and keeper in his team.

