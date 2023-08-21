'Captain ki baat sunta hai?': Bumrah's hilarious exchange with Rinku during India batter's player of the match interview

In a commanding display of both batting and bowling prowess, the Indian team clinched a resounding 33-run victory in the second T20I against Ireland, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After India set a formidable target of 186 upon being put to bat, the pressure mounted on Ireland during their chase. Despite Andrew Balbirnie's valiant effort of a 72-run knock off 51 balls, Ireland found themselves contained at 152/8. This victory followed India's earlier triumph in the rain-affected first T20I, where they secured a two-run win (DLS method).

Rinku Singh (L) with Jasprit Bumrah during the post-match presentation in 2nd T20I(Twitter)

Rinku Singh made a strong statement during the second T20I in Dublin with a strong showing with the bat (38 off 21 balls). The left-handed batter was denied an opportunity to bat in his debut match due to rain, but the innings on Sunday was worth the wait as Rinku showcased his remarkable batting prowess in the second. Slotted at no.5 in the batting order, the left-handed made a cautious start before unleashing a whirlwind of power-hitting, elevating his score from 15* off 15 balls to an explosive 38 in a mere six deliveries.

Rinku's dynamic performance added significant impetus to India's innings, culminating in a formidable total of 185/5. His innings comprised two fours and three sixes. What was more significant about Rinku's outing was the crowd at Dublin chanting his name as soon as he smashed his first six of the innings in the 19th over. The moment all but validated Rinku's rapid rise as a fan favorite, following a phenomenal Indian Premier League season with Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year.

It wasn't a surprise when Rinku was named the player of the match for his explosive knock; as he stepped up to have a chat with presenter Alan Wilkins, captain Bumrah played translator for the two. During the conversation, however, a rather hilarious moment took place as Bumrah translated one of Wilkins' questions for Rinku.

The presenter had asked the Indian youngster on whether he listens to the captain or continues at his own pace; Bumrah, in a hilariously authoritative manner, asked Rinku, "Captain ki baat sunta hai (Do you listen to your captain?). Rinku's smile was a disarming one as he passed a chuckle before replying in the affirmative.

"I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," said the batter.

With the series already in the bag, India will be aiming at a clean sweep over Ireland when the side returns to Dublin for the third and final T20I of the series on Wednesday. While Rinku will next be seen in action at the Asian Games 2023, Bumrah is likely to make a return to the ODI team after more than a year for the Asia Cup.

