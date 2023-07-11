Caribbean start to India’s Test transition

The first sightings of India’s Test trials have almost always been in the Caribbean. It was in Kingston four years ago that Hanuma Vihari finally came good with a hundred to cement his position as middle-order Test specialist. Wind back to 2016, Cheteshwar Pujara was unceremoniously dropped in the third Test. Virat Kohli promoted himself to No.3, gave Rohit Sharma—making a comeback after more than a year—No.4 and asked Ravichandran Ashwin to bat at No.6.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) looks on during a break in play (AFP)

In 2011, Kohli, Praveen Kumar and Abhinav Mukund were handed debuts in Kingston. Equally significant was the 2006 tour that marked Wasim Jaffer’s return as overseas opener after four years and the end of Mohammed Kaif’s Test career.

Another West Indies tour, another World Test Championship cycle and India are yet again on the cusp of a transition that seems more forced than organic. Jasprit Bumrah’s unusually long hiatus from cricket has not only robbed India of a pace spearhead, but also put a serious question mark on his Test-playing capability. Mohammed Shami has been rested. Umesh Yadav, nursing a hamstring injury, is unlikely to get an overseas Test anymore after the WTC Final loss against Australia. Ishant Sharma too has been overlooked for some time now. That leaves India with Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar, a collective experience of only 32 Tests.

Given that the Caribbean pitches are more on the slower side these days, there is little doubt Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be asked to do most of the heavy lifting. Which provides exactly the kind of opportunity Siraj and Thakur need to showcase their skills, considering India will definitely summon them for the tours of England and Australia later in this WTC cycle. "Siraj is there as a senior bowler, (and) Jaydev has a lot of experience," Ajinkya Rahane said ahead of the first Test starting in Dominica on Wednesday. “The other two guys are pretty much experienced, so it's an opportunity.”

West Indies may be going through possibly their worst slump in limited-overs cricket but in Tests, at least at home, they are a force to reckon with, having beaten England in successive home series and drawn with Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel are their specialist fast bowlers who have accounted for more than 400 wickets. At home, Jason Holder averages 23.39 runs per wicket while Alzarri Joseph has a quick, deceptive bouncer that can rattle any top-notch batter.

In captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood and now, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Indies possess the kind of batting that can attack as well as resist. “We don't know what people are saying on the outside, but we are definitely not taking them lightly,” said Rahane. “Their performance at home in Tests has been good in the last one to two years. We've had good preparation in Barbados before coming in, so we're well covered. It's all about starting well now."

For captain Rohit Sharma, as well as Rahane and Kohli, the future is unclear. There is little doubt that this might be their last Caribbean tour. And while the end might still be some time away, India need to put into motion the change. It’s another matter that they chose to kickstart this transition with the most difficult position—No.3—by dropping Cheteshwar Pujara, easily the most politically correct cricketer of our times.

Yashasvi Jaiswal looks set to replace Pujara and make his debut. Jaiswal has opened for Mumbai, West Zone and Rest of India but since India are adamant on making an enforcer out of their No.3, he seems a more natural choice. “I'm really happy for him,” said Rahane, who has led Jaiswal in domestic cricket. “He's done really well for Mumbai, and did well in the IPL. Most important is the way he's batting in red-ball cricket. My message will be to just go out there and express himself the way he's batting, and not think too much... It's about going in the middle and playing with freedom.”

Rahane’s inclusion and elevation to vice-captaincy at this juncture is interesting, considering that the selectors should be seeking to build a core for the future. But his intent and application during the WTC final (he scored 89 and 46) couldn’t have been ignored too. “I’m still young and there's a lot of cricket left in me,” said Rahane. “In the last one year or so, I've worked a lot on my fitness. There were a few points in my batting that I've worked on. I'm enjoying my cricket a lot, enjoying my batting. I'm not thinking too much into the future.”

Benched despite being the vice-captain in South Africa (2018) or leading India to an epic series win in Australia (2021) and seeing its credit going somewhere else, Rahane knows how life works. But it’s also difficult to imagine India persisting with him this entire Test cycle. Which is why the selections of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan also give a peek into what the management might be thinking. India will soon need an opener too, and also a wicketkeeper-batter in the Rishabh Pant template if KS Bharat doesn’t get some quick runs. But changes tend to work better when allowed in increments. And the first of those is set to come in play in the West Indies.

