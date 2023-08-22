CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023: Full list of winners

CEAT Limited, India's leading tyre manufacturer, celebrated the success and glory of the crème-da-la-crème from the international and domestic arena, across formats, with the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) awards 2023 in Mumbai today. CCR has become a global platform that unites the cricketing fraternity and honours some of the finest and most decorated accomplishments on the field, both men and women, based on their performances as rated by the CEAT Cricket Rating for the year June 2022-May 2023.

Shubman Gill receives the International Batter of the Year award from India captain Rohit Sharma(PTI)

The CCR, a pioneering comprehensive rating, has firmly established itself as the gold standard for evaluating cricketing achievements on both the global and domestic fronts.

"CEAT Cricket Rating Award today celebrates its 25th edition of supporting Cricket and, we extend our heartfelt salute to cricketers across the globe. Their extraordinary talent and relentless dedication are truly commendable. Through CEAT's Cricket Rating, we wholeheartedly honour those who've captivated us across a spectrum of formats – from enduring Tests to exhilarating ODIs and captivating T20 matches. Cricket is a game that unites people from all walks of life, and it is our hope that the awards will continue to bring people together and promote the game around the world. We also extend our heartfelt wishes to Team India for success in the upcoming World Cup," Mr. Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group, said.

Here is the complete list of winners from the CEAT Cricket Rating awards:

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Winner: Madan Lal

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Winner: Karsan Ghavri

CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year: Shubman Gill

CEAT Women’s International Cricketer of the Year: Deepti Sharma

CEAT International Batter of the Year: Shubman Gill

CEAT ODI Batter of the Year: Shubman Gill

CEAT ODI Bowler of the Year: Adam Zampa

CEAT International Bowler of the Year: Tim Southee

CEAT Test Batsman of the Year: Kane Williamson

CEAT Test Bowler of the Year: Prabhat Jayasuriya

CEAT T20 Batsman of the Year: Suryakumar Yadav

CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year: Jalaj Saxena

First Indian Bowler to take 300 T20 Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal

Felicitation of U-19 Women’s World Cup Winning Captain: Shafali Verma

Best Coach: Brendon McCullum

The 25th edition of the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards was a scintillating event, packed with entertaining performances and insightful panel discussions with cricketers. This longstanding award has become the benchmark of excellence that defines the game of cricket; attracting viewers, super fans, Bollywood stars and cricketers to discuss the love for the sport on this platform. Inspired by the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards, the team of the Bollywood movie Ghoomer joined the CEAT team on stage to present the award for the Best Coach to McCullum.

The 'CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year' award was awarded to Gill, for his exceptional displays on the cricket pitch. "I'm honored to be selected as the recipient of the coveted CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year. As a cricketer, it's always about pushing boundaries, facing challenges head-on, and constantly improving to reach new heights. This recognition reinforces the parallel between our commitment to excellence and would encourage me to strive harder," he said on being bestowed with the award

