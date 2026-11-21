India have seized control of the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. After putting the hosts in to bat, India allowed them to reach 368 despite reducing them to 70/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul then gave the visitors a strong start, stitching together a 130-run opening stand before the left-hander was dismissed late on Day 2.

KL Rahul, after scoring his 13th Test century against New Zealand in Wellington. (AP) more less

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India resumed Day 3 at 159/1, with Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal together. The two were cautious early in the day at Basin Reserve. The first 14 balls did not produce a run for India, and in the first 14 overs, they added only 31 runs to their total.

Rahul's historic century puts India on top

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As the two batters settled, they started scoring at a better rate. Rahul anchored the Indian innings. He scored his 13th Test century shortly after lunch. The right-hander achieved a feat that had eluded even the great Sunil Gavaskar. He became the first Indian opener to score a Test century in all four SENA countries. Among Asian openers, only Saeed Anwar had achieved the feat.

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Deep Dive What record did KL Rahul set with his century in the Wellington Test? Rahul became the first Indian opener to score a Test century in all four SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He was the second Asian opener to achieve the feat, after Saeed Anwar. What was India's score and lead at the end of Day 3 in Wellington? India finished Day 3 at 486/4, leading New Zealand by 118 runs. KL Rahul scored 136, while Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 55. How did Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant contribute to India's innings in Wellington? Gill scored 98 before being bowled by Jacob Duffy, narrowly missing a century. He and Pant added a 100-run partnership in 96 minutes, and Pant was unbeaten on 55 at stumps.

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At the other end, Devdutt Padikkal looked steady and played the perfect role at No.3. The left-hander scored 80 off 175 balls before Kyle Jamieson delivered a ripper with the second new ball to dismiss him. The ball pitched on an off-stump line and held its line, while Padikkal played for the angle coming in. It went past the outside edge, crashed into the off stump, ending Padikkal's resistance in the middle.

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The Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, joined Rahul and immediately increased the scoring rate. He was proactive and made the most of the tiring Kiwi bowlers to move through the gears. His flamboyance was reflected in the six that brought up his half-century off just 66 deliveries.

The duo looked set to take India towards a massive lead. However, Nathan Smith dismissed Rahul in the 104th over, with India on 386. Rahul looked to defend a delivery, but an inside edge sent the ball rolling onto the stumps, ending his stay. By then, the Indian opener, in his anchoring role, had scored 136 runs off 290 balls.

Rishabh Pant joined his skipper and India’s dominance continued. Pant tried to get going in his own style but struggled to connect cleanly at the beginning. However, as he settled in, he destroyed the bowlers. Jacob Duffy was the victim of Pant’s wrath as the wicketkeeper-batter slammed him for a couple of sixes and a boundary. He kept going and reached his half-century. He was batting on 55 at stumps, with India on 486/4, a lead of 118 runs.

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At the other end, Gill continued his innings with elegance. The duo brought up a 100-run partnership in just 96 minutes. But the day ended anticlimactically for India. The Indian captain, who looked brilliant throughout his stay, was bowled by Jacob Duffy off the fourth delivery of the 125th over. A full delivery that swung in a bit went through the gap between bat and pad as Gill looked to drive. It ended a beautiful knock at 98.

India sent Anshul Kamboj in as the nightwatch. He survived a couple of nervous deliveries as India ended the day. Despite his brilliant final over, Duffy was the most expensive of the New Zealand bowlers. He conceded 180 runs in 29 overs while picking up the wicket of Gill. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith contributed with one wicket each.

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