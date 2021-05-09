Chahar cousins Deepak, Rahul rise in IPL, target T20 World Cup spots

Deepak Chahar went wicketless in six of the eight matches Chennai Super Kings played in IPL 2021. He made amends with four-wicket hauls in the other two games. That’s the kind of impact the pacer is capable of, making him skipper MS Dhoni’s go-to man.

Chahar picked seven of his victims in the powerplay phase - most by an Indian bowler. Though his economy was 8.04 per over, Chahar impressed by swinging the ball at a good pace. Eoin Morgan, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle were among his prized scalps.

Chahar left a better impression than Bhuvneshwar Kumar did, with Sunrisers Hyderabad. It becomes crucial as both operate in a somewhat similar way and can potentially have a bearing on India’s T20 World Cup (scheduled to start in October) squad.

One would have had a better idea if IPL 2021 had been played for at least a few more rounds. Even at the halfway stage, it has given sufficient hints on where India’s top T20 stars stand and whether some new names can come into contention for the T20 World Cup.

Chahar’s rise

In Kumar’s prolonged absence due to injury, Chahar emerged a top choice in T20s to complement Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Kumar though made a remarkable comeback into international cricket in the series against England preceding IPL. The experienced bowler struck in the powerplay and in the death overs, emerging a strong contender for the T20 World Cup.

Kumar’s entry would most likely mean Chahar’s exclusion. But Kumar struggled in IPL (3 wickets in five matches at a high economy rate of 9.10). Chahar again has an opportunity.

Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan were pretty outstanding IPL 2021(HT)

Power players

Chahar topped the charts in powerplay while Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan too left a mark. Avesh sits second in the list of most wicket-takers with 14 scalps in eight games. That good form has earned him a call-up as a standby bowler in the India squad touring England.

Avesh worked hard to shed five kg ahead of IPL and the benefit of that trimming down is for all to see. His superlative show meant Umesh Yadav did not get a game with Delhi Capitals. More importantly, half of his 14 scalps are top-order batsmen. He showed an ability to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs too.

Harshal Patel is the other domestic pacer who impressed. He proved the answer to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s death over woes. With 17 wickets, he tops the bowlers’ chart. His success meant Navdeep Saini got only one game for RCB.

Among the other pacers who featured in the England series, Bumrah (6 wickets, 7 matches) was yet to strike big for Mumbai Indians when IPL was postponed. His economy of 7.11 though showed batsmen struggled to get going against him. Shardul Thakur (5 wickets, 7 games, 10.33 economy) could not leave a mark with CSK.

Spinning it on

If Patel was RCB’s biggest gain, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s poor form was their biggest worry. Indian selectors would be concerned too. Chahal had established himself by providing crucial breaks but this time he didn’t feature among the top seven Indian bowlers in the middle overs. He could take only four wickets in seven games at an economy of 8.26 and he was predictable with his variations.

Rahul Chahar, playing for MI, was the pick of the Indian leg-spinners. With 11 wickets in seven games, he was the best spinner in IPL 2021. In two games, against Kolkata Knight Riders (4/27) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (3/19) he almost single-handedly took Mumbai home. With Kuldeep Yadav’s (did not get a game) stocks falling fast, Rahul will be a front-runner for an India spot.

Among others, Jadeja (6 wickets, 7 matches) left a big impact with his terrific economy rate of 6.70. That he shone with the bat added to his value. Indian selectors will be pleased that his like-for-like replacement Axar Patel (6 wickets, 4 games, 7.00 ER) is not far behind.