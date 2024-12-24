Menu Explore
Champions Trophy 2025: Check full schedule of matches, dates, venues, timings and more

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 24, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025: Check out the full schedule, matches, dates, venues and timings. 

The Champions Trophy is back after eight years. At last, the entire schedule for the eight-team tournament was revealed on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on February 19, 2025, with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. These teams are part of Group A alongside India and Bangladesh.

Check out the full schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 (AFP)
Check out the full schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 (AFP)

On the other hand, Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. India will play their first match on February 20 against Bangladesh.

India's remaining two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on February 23 and March 2. India will play all of its matches in Dubai. The marquee match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai, while arch-rivals England and Australia will go head-to-head in Lahore on February 22.

The semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on March 4 and 5, respectively. The final will go ahead on March 9. If India makes it to the summit clash, then the final will take place in Dubai.

Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify. Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify.

If India doesn't qualify for the final, then the last match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Lahore.

Earlier, the ICC announced that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host.

This policy will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka).

Full schedule:

Match NoTeamsVenueDateTime
1Pakistan v New ZealandNational Stadium, Karachi19 Feb2.30 PM IST
2Bangladesh v IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai20 Feb2.30 PM IST
3Afghanistan v South AfricaNational Stadium, Karachi21 Feb2.30 PM IST
4Australia v EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore22 Feb2.30 PM IST
5Pakistan v IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai23 Feb2.30 PM IST
6Bangladesh v New ZealandRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi24 Feb2.30 PM IST
7Australia v South AfricaRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi25 Feb2.30 PM IST
8Afghanistan v EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore26 Feb2.30 PM IST
9Pakistan v BangladeshRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi27 Feb2.30 PM IST
10Afghanistan v AustraliaGaddafi Stadium, Lahore28 Feb2.30 PM IST
11South Africa v EnglandNational Stadium, Karachi1 Mar2.30 PM IST
12New Zealand v IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai2 Mar2.30 PM IST
13Semi-final 1Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*4 Mar2.30 PM IST
14Semi-final 2Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**5 Mar2.30 PM IST
15FinalGaddafi Stadium, Lahore***9 Mar2.30 PM IST

All matches start at 14:00 Pakistan Standard Time:

- The first semi-final 1 will feature India provided they qualify

- The 2nd semifinal will feature Pakistan provided they qualify

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
Follow Us On