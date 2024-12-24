Champions Trophy 2025: Check full schedule of matches, dates, venues, timings and more

The Champions Trophy is back after eight years. At last, the entire schedule for the eight-team tournament was revealed on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on February 19, 2025, with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. These teams are part of Group A alongside India and Bangladesh. Check out the full schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 (AFP)

On the other hand, Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. India will play their first match on February 20 against Bangladesh.

India's remaining two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on February 23 and March 2. India will play all of its matches in Dubai. The marquee match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai, while arch-rivals England and Australia will go head-to-head in Lahore on February 22.

The semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on March 4 and 5, respectively. The final will go ahead on March 9. If India makes it to the summit clash, then the final will take place in Dubai.

Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify. Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify.

If India doesn't qualify for the final, then the last match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Lahore.

Earlier, the ICC announced that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host.

This policy will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka).

Full schedule:

Match No Teams Venue Date Time 1 Pakistan v New Zealand National Stadium, Karachi 19 Feb 2.30 PM IST 2 Bangladesh v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 20 Feb 2.30 PM IST 3 Afghanistan v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 21 Feb 2.30 PM IST 4 Australia v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 22 Feb 2.30 PM IST 5 Pakistan v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 23 Feb 2.30 PM IST 6 Bangladesh v New Zealand Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 24 Feb 2.30 PM IST 7 Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 25 Feb 2.30 PM IST 8 Afghanistan v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 26 Feb 2.30 PM IST 9 Pakistan v Bangladesh Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 27 Feb 2.30 PM IST 10 Afghanistan v Australia Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 28 Feb 2.30 PM IST 11 South Africa v England National Stadium, Karachi 1 Mar 2.30 PM IST 12 New Zealand v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2 Mar 2.30 PM IST 13 Semi-final 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai* 4 Mar 2.30 PM IST 14 Semi-final 2 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore** 5 Mar 2.30 PM IST 15 Final Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore*** 9 Mar 2.30 PM IST

All matches start at 14:00 Pakistan Standard Time:

- The first semi-final 1 will feature India provided they qualify

- The 2nd semifinal will feature Pakistan provided they qualify