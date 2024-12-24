Champions Trophy 2025: Check full schedule of matches, dates, venues, timings and more
The Champions Trophy is back after eight years. At last, the entire schedule for the eight-team tournament was revealed on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on February 19, 2025, with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. These teams are part of Group A alongside India and Bangladesh.
On the other hand, Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. India will play their first match on February 20 against Bangladesh.
India's remaining two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on February 23 and March 2. India will play all of its matches in Dubai. The marquee match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai, while arch-rivals England and Australia will go head-to-head in Lahore on February 22.
The semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on March 4 and 5, respectively. The final will go ahead on March 9. If India makes it to the summit clash, then the final will take place in Dubai.
Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify. Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify.
If India doesn't qualify for the final, then the last match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Lahore.
Earlier, the ICC announced that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host.
This policy will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka).
Full schedule:
|Match No
|Teams
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|1
|Pakistan v New Zealand
|National Stadium, Karachi
|19 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|2
|Bangladesh v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|20 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|3
|Afghanistan v South Africa
|National Stadium, Karachi
|21 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|4
|Australia v England
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|22 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|5
|Pakistan v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|23 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|6
|Bangladesh v New Zealand
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|24 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|7
|Australia v South Africa
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|25 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|8
|Afghanistan v England
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|26 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|9
|Pakistan v Bangladesh
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|27 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|10
|Afghanistan v Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|28 Feb
|2.30 PM IST
|11
|South Africa v England
|National Stadium, Karachi
|1 Mar
|2.30 PM IST
|12
|New Zealand v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|2 Mar
|2.30 PM IST
|13
|Semi-final 1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*
|4 Mar
|2.30 PM IST
|14
|Semi-final 2
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**
|5 Mar
|2.30 PM IST
|15
|Final
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***
|9 Mar
|2.30 PM IST
All matches start at 14:00 Pakistan Standard Time:
- The first semi-final 1 will feature India provided they qualify
- The 2nd semifinal will feature Pakistan provided they qualify