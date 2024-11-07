Karachi, In an apparent climb down from its earlier stated position, Pakistan Cricket Board is willing to make "adjustments" in the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy which it is hosting with matches involving India taking place in the UAE, according to sources. Champions Trophy: PCB ready to follow 'Hybrid Model', India likely to play in UAE

It could mean that the tournament may be held in the 'Hybrid Model' as the Indian government is unlikely to allow its team to travel to Pakistan in the existing socio-political environment and security concerns for national team.

The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, conducted in a 'Hybrid Model' with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka as the government refused to permit the players' travel across the border.

“The PCB feels that even if Indian government does not clear the tour to Pakistan slight adjustments can be made to the schedule, as in all probability India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah,” a reliable source in the PCB told PTI.

The International Cricket Council , on its part, can't force any Board to go against its government policy and it will be interesting to see as to when BCCI takes a final call on the matter. By the time, the final call is likely to be made, ICC will be chaired by India's Jay Shah.

Meanwhile, the PCB is pushing the ICC to announce the schedule for the tournament by next week as some top officials of the world governing body are due to visit Lahore again next week.

“The PCB has discussed with the ICC the tentative schedule which they sent some months back and wants the same schedule announced on 11 November,” said the source.

“It has told the ICC that since a back-up plan is already in place with a revised budget there is no sense in delaying releasing a tentative schedule of matches.”

He said the PCB has also asked the ICC to push the BCCI to confirm if they will send their team to Pakistan for the February-March event next year.

“The PCB wants the BCCI to give in writing whether they get permission from their government or not to send their team to Pakistan,” the source said.

According to the tentative schedule proposed by the PCB, the marquee Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is slated in Lahore on March 1 next year.

The tournament is slated to begin on February 19, 2025, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi. The final is scheduled on March 9 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the tentative schedule, all of India's matches have been kept in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.

The PCB is spending nearly 13 billion rupees on upgrading its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi where the CT matches would be held, according to sources.

