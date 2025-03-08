Champions Trophy: Rohit, single-minded and awaiting another title high

Dubai: Rohit Sharma is at a juncture in his career where retirement talk follows him to every global event. He would have been quizzed about it in the customary pre-match press meet ahead of Sunday’s Champions Trophy final too. But the India skipper chose to give it a miss, deputing vice-captain Shubman Gill instead. Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. (PTI)

“He hasn’t told me anything. There’s been no discussion in the dressing room,” Gill said when quizzed on the eve of the New Zealand clash. “I don’t think Rohit would be thinking about it ahead of the final. He will think after the match.”

Rohit, 37, spent Saturday afternoon examining the pitch and discussing strategy with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He then entered the net at the nearby academy ground, fine-tuning his hitting range. Most of Rohit’s recent net sessions have been about looking to clear the inner field. That’s also how he practiced on Friday evening. The opener asked Washington Sundar to pitch it short of a good length. He then attacked, using his feet, just in case spinners Michael Bracewell or Glenn Philips are summoned to bowl early.

The only bowler Rohit was watchful against was Varun Chakravarthy. In match situations too, only the most challenging bowler is shown respect by Rohit these days. It’s a trade-off for someone who made a name out of scoring daddy hundreds. But giving the team flying starts is a commitment he has made to himself since taking over as captain in late 2021.

It didn’t reap immediate rewards. Rohit couldn’t make an impact in the 2022 T20 World Cup. But he hit the bull’s eye with such a tactic in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he shaped India’s road to the final with some of the most destructive innings against the new ball. He showed no mercy to the bowlers in the 2024 T20 World Cup too. Mitchell Starc would remember Rohit’s offensive in the Super Eights.

Rohit has brought the same attacking flair to the Champions Trophy and has scored 104 runs in four innings. So, how do you measure his effectiveness? His strike rate (107.21) is impressive, but it’s not the only barometer. Not in ODI cricket, where volume of runs matter too.

The senior opener is averaging only 26 in Dubai, which is almost half his career average. Sunil Gavaskar thinks if Rohit gave himself 25-30 overs, he would take games away from the opposition. That’s what Rohit managed to do in the Cuttack ODI against England where he batted for 29 overs for his 119 at a strike rate of 132. But higher the risk, lesser the chance it will come off. Rohit knows it well and is willing to settle for less, for what he can offer when he clicks.

Take his dismissal against Pakistan. In a hawkish mood, Rohit wasn’t going to retreat. Shaheen Shah Afridi got one on his toes and cleaned him up. It was a cameo, 20 of 15 balls. In the match before that against Bangladesh, Rohit batted through the Powerplay and his 36-ball 41 gave India a headstart in the low-scoring run chase on a slow pitch.

By almost taking a T20 approach to ODI cricket, Rohit has charted a new course. If he can cap it off with a high impact innings in an Indian win, that will be his lasting legacy. A powerhouse limited-overs player who taught his team how the format must be played, keeping up with the times when ODIs are struggling for survival.

Rohit had to wait long to become India captain after his five IPL titles. Since taking over, his captaincy career has been glittering. The Champions Trophy title clash will be his fourth ICC event final as captain, after the 2023 WTC, 2023 ODI WC and 2024 T20 WC.

Rohit may already know if he has more to offer. He may already have asked himself if there is anything left to achieve. A win may make it easier for him to decide, if he has not. Just like last year’s T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies.

“I was not in the mood to retire from T20Is. But the situation has arisen that I thought this is the perfect situation for me and nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye,” he said on that memorable afternoon in Barbados.

In another 24 hours, we will know if Rohit can have another title high. If indeed this is the end, it’s been a path-breaking ride.