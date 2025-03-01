Champions Trophy: South Africa drub England, crush Afghanistan’s faint hopes

Mumbai: Putting up a superb fielding show to back a strong bowling display, South Africa extended England’s woes and confirmed top spot in Group B of the Champions Trophy with a seven-wicket win at Karachi’s National Stadium on Saturday. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen in action against England on Saturday. (REUTERS)

The doughty Afghanistan team’s faint hopes of making it to the semi-final had depended on England handing South Africa a real thrashing, but to the disappointment of their fans, a poor batting display by England extinguished their hopes of making the semis by the half-way stage of the game.

Due to their poor net run rate of –0.99, Afghanistan needed South Africa to lose by at least 207 runs (chasing 301) to move up to second place. The England batters though flopped, dismissed for 179 in 39.2 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (72 not out) and Heinrich Klaasen (64) then led the comfortable chase, achieved inside 30 overs losing just three wickets.

In bowling, left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen led with 3/39 with Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj taking three and two wickets respectively. The highlight of their performance was two wonder catches, by Jansen (Harry Brook) and Lungi Ngidi (Jamie Overton).

Australia, whose two matches were abandoned due to rain, finished second in the group.

With Jos Buttler announcing that it will be his last game as captain, it was a chance for England to give him a farewell win. However, the side finds itself in a rut and nothing seems to inspire them.

With Buttler stepping down, the focus is entirely on coach Brendon McCullum now. And playing their last game of CT, it was like a referendum on McCullum’s Bazball, a chance for England to show if they could deliver on an all-out attack strategy. But having elected to bat, the innings disintegrated quickly.

Opener Phil Salt came out attacking, but it was the same old story. He smashed a couple of fours off Jansen, but he lasted only till the fifth ball of the innings, dismissed top-edging a short ball. Jamie Smith (0) was also out trying to attack. The Bazball tactics came a cropper against the tall Jansen, who generated good bounce. England’s cup of woes was full when in-form opener Ben Duckett played early to offer an easy return catch to Jansen which had them reeling at 37/3. A brief partnership developed between Joe Root and Brook but England never recovered from the early blows.

It was then left to Buttler to make a fight of it.

However, Buttler huffed to an uncharacteristic 21 from 43 deliveries. At 48.83, it was his fourth lowest ODI strike rate of the 108 times he has reached double figures. To be fair to the dashing batter, there was no support from the other end for him to play freely. He fell to a disguised slower ball from Lungi Ngidi when he got early on the drive to be caught at mid-off. Ngidi’s first wicket took him to 100 scalps, in his 66th ODI. It was not the first time that pressure had got to Buttler. His performances have declined as captain. As a player he averages 40 plus, but only 36 plus as skipper.

England have lost seven consecutive ODIs, their longest losing streak since the 11 defeats in-a-row in 2000-01. Buttler had no answer when asked why so many batters were out of form at the same time. “We were so far short of the mark there today. I don’t know, to be honest. As a whole group, we’re not getting the results and that takes away some confidence. Time for everyone to go away, have a change of scene, work hard,” he said.