Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh, Mizoram, MP, Haryana win on day four of Hockey India Sub Jr Women National C'ship

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 11:03 AM IST

On the fourth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024, held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in their fixtures, as per a release from Hockey India.

Secunderabad [India], : On the fourth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024, held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in their fixtures, as per a release from Hockey India.

Chandigarh, Mizoram, MP, Haryana win on day four of Hockey India Sub Jr Women National C'ship
Chandigarh, Mizoram, MP, Haryana win on day four of Hockey India Sub Jr Women National C'ship

The day started with a tight match between Hockey Chandigarh and Kerala Hockey of Pool E in which the former prevailed with a final score of 3-2. Dipanjali Tirkey , Parameswari Pinapothula scored for Kerala Hockey while Simran and Annu scored for Hockey Chandigarh. The winning goal was scored by Hockey Chandigarh's Tamanna .

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

This was followed by another Pool E match in which Hockey Mizoram dominated 11-0 over Hockey Arunachal. Captain Laltlanchhungi was in tremendous form and scored four goals for her side. Vanlalrinhlui , C Lalruatsiami , Manglawmsang , Lalthakimi and Laldinpuii also contributed with goals.

In Pool F, Hockey Delhi and Hockey Bihar fought well, however, had to share the spoils after playing out a goalless draw.

In Pool H, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh with a final score of 11-1. Parmar Ronak , Tanvi , Sailu Pukhrambam and Captain Krishna Sharma scored braces for their side. Gungun Kaur , Bhabar Keshar and Rubi Rathore also scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Captain Kuppa Tulasi of Andhra Pradesh also scored one goal for her side.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a dominating scoreline of 9-1. Captain Supriya , Anjani and Diya scored two goals each to give a bright start to their side. Diksha , Manjinder and Seema also featured on the scoresheet for Hockey Haryana. Rashi Singh scored one for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

Lastly, in Pool G, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab settled for a 2-2 draw. Sanna and Maskeenpreet Kaur scored for Hockey Punjab but Hockey Maharashtra ensured it drew level courtesy of goals from Gunjan Baviskar and Anvi Rawat .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On