Secunderabad [India], : On the fourth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024, held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in their fixtures, as per a release from Hockey India. Chandigarh, Mizoram, MP, Haryana win on day four of Hockey India Sub Jr Women National C'ship

The day started with a tight match between Hockey Chandigarh and Kerala Hockey of Pool E in which the former prevailed with a final score of 3-2. Dipanjali Tirkey , Parameswari Pinapothula scored for Kerala Hockey while Simran and Annu scored for Hockey Chandigarh. The winning goal was scored by Hockey Chandigarh's Tamanna .

This was followed by another Pool E match in which Hockey Mizoram dominated 11-0 over Hockey Arunachal. Captain Laltlanchhungi was in tremendous form and scored four goals for her side. Vanlalrinhlui , C Lalruatsiami , Manglawmsang , Lalthakimi and Laldinpuii also contributed with goals.

In Pool F, Hockey Delhi and Hockey Bihar fought well, however, had to share the spoils after playing out a goalless draw.

In Pool H, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh with a final score of 11-1. Parmar Ronak , Tanvi , Sailu Pukhrambam and Captain Krishna Sharma scored braces for their side. Gungun Kaur , Bhabar Keshar and Rubi Rathore also scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Captain Kuppa Tulasi of Andhra Pradesh also scored one goal for her side.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a dominating scoreline of 9-1. Captain Supriya , Anjani and Diya scored two goals each to give a bright start to their side. Diksha , Manjinder and Seema also featured on the scoresheet for Hockey Haryana. Rashi Singh scored one for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

Lastly, in Pool G, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab settled for a 2-2 draw. Sanna and Maskeenpreet Kaur scored for Hockey Punjab but Hockey Maharashtra ensured it drew level courtesy of goals from Gunjan Baviskar and Anvi Rawat .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.