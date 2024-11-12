Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandrakant Pandit applauds Bihar Cricket's growth under Rakesh Tiwari's leadership

ANI |
Nov 12, 2024 12:56 PM IST

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh locked horns in the Ranji Trophy match here at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar by 108 runs an innings. Following the conclusion match, BCA hosted a felicitation ceremony for the Madhya Pradesh team and BCCI officials at a five-star hotel in the city

Patna [India], : Former India cricketer and coach of Madhya Pradesh Ranji team Chandrakant Pandit praised Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari for taking Bihar Cricket to new heights.

Chandrakant Pandit applauds Bihar Cricket's growth under Rakesh Tiwari's leadership
Chandrakant Pandit applauds Bihar Cricket's growth under Rakesh Tiwari's leadership

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh locked horns in the Ranji Trophy match here at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar by 108 runs an innings. Following the conclusion of the match, BCA hosted a felicitation ceremony for the Madhya Pradesh team and BCCI officials at a hotel in the city.

The Madhya Pradesh team coach expressed that, in terms of organization and hospitality, this has been a memorable tour for them. After the ceremony, Pandit, Director of Cricket and Coach of the Madhya Pradesh team, said that under the leadership of BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, the Bihar Cricket Association is moving towards development, and he wished for a bright future for the cricketers of Bihar.

"Under the leadership of BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, the Bihar Cricket Association is moving towards development. We wish for a bright future for the cricketers of Bihar," said Chandrakant Pandit in a statement.

The event was attended by BCA Secretary Jiaul Arfeen, CEO Manish Raj, and General Manager of Anti-Corruption Ajit Pandey. The program was conducted by Media Manager Santosh Jha, with full support from Rupak Kumar, who was appointed as the Liaison Officer for the Madhya Pradesh team by BCA.

The ceremony was attended by Madhya Pradesh's coach Chandrakant Pandit and players, including Captain Shubham Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sagar Solanki, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Arshad Khan, Shubham Senapati, Anubhav Agarwal, Venkatesh Iyer, and Aryan Pandey.

Support staff included Physio Abhijeet Sayal, Trainer Mayank Agarwal, and Manager Rohan Punekar, along with BCCI officials Sanjay Raul , K.R. Vasuki and Rohan Ingavale , Senior Video Analyst Sanjay Kumar, Video Analyst K. Chandan, and Scorer Anshu Kiran.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna is going to host three Ranji Trophy matches this season. Two matches have been completed and the third one will be played in January 2025. The Bihar cricket team is currently featuring in the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy and now lock horns with Punjab from Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //