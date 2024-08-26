Chase master to ODI GOAT: Virat Kohli's five records which are near-impossible to break

Virat Kohli has completed 16 years in international cricket and cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest batter of modern-day cricket. The Indian maestro is one of the few batters in the world who has shown great consistency across formats. He recently announced his retirement from T20I after winning the World Cup 2024. The run machine has registered his name in several record books, which are nearly impossible to get re-written. Virat Kohli's records which are near-impossible to break

Most ODI centuries

The 35-year-old etched his name in history by becoming the first player to score 50 ODI century last year during the World Cup. The star batter surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar's tally of centuries - 49 to claim the throne in the 50-over format. Kohli would look to add a few more in the coming years as they will challenge himself to get a shot at the ODI World Cup 2027. The next active cricketer on the list of most ODI centuries is Rohit Sharma, who is 19 behind Kohli with 31 tons to his name.

Most runs in a single World Cup

Kohli had a memorable campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he registered several records to name. It was a special tournament for the star batter till the finale. He amassed 765 runs in 11 matches to become the highest run-getter in the single edition of the ODI World Cup. He looked in sublime touch and played the anchor role to the best of his capability to help India reach the finale but failed to take them over the line. With 765 runs, he once again got the better of Tendulkar's tally, who scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition.

Most runs in an IPL season

The RCB batter also ruled the roost in IPL and had a season for the ages of 2016 where he slammed 973 runs, which remains the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament. Shubman Gill was the only batter who came a little close to breaking the record in 2023 with 890 runs. Apart from Kohli, none of the batters have breached the 900-run mark in the tournament, and it won't be easy for the other batters to achieve.

Most ODI centuries while chasing

Kohli has owned the title of 'Chase Master' over the years with his impeccable record batting second in ODI cricket. The star batter has scored 27 centuries to become the best chaser in the 50-over format. No one comes closer to Kohli when it comes to scoring a century batting second as the second-best on the list - Tendulkar has hit 17 while chasing in ODIs.

Most Player of the Series awards

The 35-year-old is arguably the best all-format batter to play the game, as he has proved his worth in all three formats. Kohli has won 21 Player of the Series awards with 11 in ODIs, 3 in Tests and 7 in T20Is - which is the most by any player. He pipped Tendulkar (20) to achieve the massive feat.