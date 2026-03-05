Chennai Super Kings appoint ex-Kolkata Knight Riders fielding coach ahead of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have appointed former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster as their fielding coach as the five-time IPL champions look to regroup strongly after a disappointing 2025 campaign. The move comes as CSK tighten standards ahead of IPL 2026 after ending last season at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history. James Foster has been appointed as the fielding coach of CSK. (X images)

The appointment also carries clear strategic weight for a franchise that usually backs continuity but rarely ignores a decline. Foster’s arrival adds a specialist fielding coach to a group led by head coach Stephen Fleming, as CSK attempt to bounce back from a season in which they managed only four wins in 14 matches.

“We have been looking for a fielding coach. I am hopeful he will join us,” said Kashi Vishawanathan, CEO of the Super Kings franchise, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

CSK rebuild gathers pace Foster, 45, brings both international pedigrees and franchise experience. A former England international, he played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is between 2001 and 2009, featuring as a wicketkeeper-batter in an era when England tried and tested multiple options behind the stumps.

More importantly for CSK, he arrives with an established coaching CV across T20 leagues. Foster has previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders as a fielding coach and has also held roles with teams such as the Desert Vipers, Northern Superchargers, and Peshawar Zalmi. That experience across different dressing rooms and leagues should make him a strong fit in a franchise environment that prioritises role clarity and system discipline.

His addition is expected to complement an already experienced CSK support group that includes Fleming, Mike Hussey (batting coach), Eric Simons (bowling coach), Sridharan Sriram (assistant bowling coach), Rajiv Kumar (fielding coach), and Russell Radhakrishnan serving as team manager.

The timing is notable as well. CSK have already started their pre-season camp for Indian players at their high-performance centre, with MS Dhoni and Ayush Mhatre among those in attendance. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are currently with the Indian team playing the T20 World Cup 2026 and are expected to link up with the squad later, while Shreyas Gopal is set to join after completing domestic commitments.

For CSK, this is more than a routine backroom appointment. After a rare collapse in the standings, every structural decision now carries significance, and bringing in Foster is a sign that the franchise is very serious about resetting in IPL 2026.