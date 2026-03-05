PCB turn to Sarafaraz Ahmed for Test reset; awaits nod from Champions Trophy-winning captain for head coach role

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered Sarfaraz Ahmed the role of head coach of the men's Test team and is currently awaiting his confirmation. If Sarfaraz accepts, the move would place a former Pakistan captain at the centre of the team's next red-ball reset, at a time when the board is looking to stabilise a setup operating under interim management. PCB has reportedly offered the Test head coach role to Sarfaraz Ahmed. (X images)

The offer comes with clear urgency. Pakistan's Test head coach position has been in flux since late last year, and with the World Test Championship cycle demanding a quick turnaround and greater clarity in selection, the PCB appears keen to lock in a permanent voice before the next major assignment.

Why Sarfaraz, and why now? Sarfaraz's appeal is rooted as much in leadership style as in resume. He is a figure Pakistan cricket still associates with an unmistakable dressing room presence, someone the PCB believes can bring structure to a format where Pakistan have often looked like they are constantly rebuilding.

He has also remained connected to the ecosystem after drifting out of the national team, working in mentorship capacities around Pakistan Shaheens and the Under-19 team. For a board that often prioritises system familiarity alongside tactical acumen, Sarfaraz Ahmed's recent proximity to emerging talents strengthens his case. He knows the domestic pipelines, understands the pressure points, and has lived the particular chaos of Pakistan cricket long enough to recognise when clarity matters more than novelty.

Bangladesh likely first checkpoint If Sarfaraz says yes, the timing is expected to align with Pakistan's 2 match Test series against Bangladesh in May. Bangladesh at home is rarely forgiving, and Pakistan's red-ball questions won't wait for the new coach to settle in.

Sarfaraz's playing career gives the PCB a narrative hook, too. He captained Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title, and under him, the team was defined by a collective edge rather than a superstar-led unit. Whether that temperament can translate into a calmer, more coherent Test side will be the real story behind the appointment, if and when it goes through.