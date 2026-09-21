Chennai Super Kings appoint Zaheer Khan as their new head coach

Chennai Super Kings have appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, with him taking over from Stephen Fleming, who stepped down from the role after IPL 2026.

Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the new head coach of CSK. (REUTERS)

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Fleming, who served as CSK head coach from 2009 to 2026, played a major role in shaping the franchise’s legacy in the IPL. He stepped down from the position after the 2026 season, when CSK finished eighth in the points table and missed out on the playoffs. Fleming’s departure brings an end to a long and successful coaching stint with the franchise.

The five-time champions announced Zaheer's appointment on their social media accounts and wrote, “Left Arm “Taking” Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!”

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{{^usCountry}} Zaheer expressed his delight at taking up the new role with CSK, recalling his battles against the franchise as a player and highlighting the special atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk. He also spoke about being excited to become part of a franchise with such a rich history in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zaheer expressed his delight at taking up the new role with CSK, recalling his battles against the franchise as a player and highlighting the special atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk. He also spoke about being excited to become part of a franchise with such a rich history in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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“It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” Zaheer said on his appointment.

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Zaheer's rich experience in IPL

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The 2011 World Cup winner brings plenty of IPL experience to the role, having played 100 matches in the tournament for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Zaheer finished his IPL career with 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59. He later moved into team management, joining Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket Operations ahead of the 2019 season before taking charge of their global development programme. Zaheer was also part of Lucknow Super Giants’ setup as their mentor for IPL 2025. However, his stint with the franchise came to an end before the following season, opening the door for his big role at CSK.

CSK managing director KS Viswanathan also welcomed Zaheer to the franchise, highlighting his experience as a world-class bowler and his role in guiding young cricketers over the years.

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“Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family," Viswanathan added.