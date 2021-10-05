Sam Curran ruled out of remainder of IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Sam Curran was ruled out of the remaining matches of IPL 2021 and also the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup slated to take place in UAE and Oman in this month with a lower back injury, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

Tom Curran, Sam's elder brother, has been named in the England World Cup squad as the left-armer's replacement.

Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

Curran will not take any part in CSK's remaining matches in the IPL as he is set to fly back home in the next couple of days.

“Sam Curran has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a lower back injury,” wrote CSK.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team.

"Curran’s brother, Tom, has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

“The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament,” The ECB said in an official statement.