'No hope': Chetan Sharma's helpless tweet three months after sting operation ended career as BCCI chief selector

Three months after stepping down as the chief selector of the men's Indian cricket team, former cricketer Chetan Sharma has finally broken his silence on social media. Sharma received an unceremonious exit as the chairman of the national selection committee in the aftermath of a sting operation. Sharma courted controversy after an Indian news channel reportedly released video footage of the former chief selector making a series of revelations about the Indian team.

Chetan Sharma created a ruckus in Indian cricket with his objectionable remarks(BCCI)

Taking to Twitter amid the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the former India cricketer and ex-Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector shared a tweet which garnered the attention of netizens. “Life has been very tough so far. No hope from your near & dear. Hope Mata Rani bless me.....,” Sharma tweeted. While some fans castigated the former India selector for stoking controversy with his bombshell statements in the TV sting, others extended their support to the ex-chairman of the national selection committee amid these testing times.

From openly discussing confidential selection matters to claiming that players were taking injections to facilitate their returns to the national side, there is no denying that Sharma created a ruckus in Indian cricket with his objectionable remarks.

In the TV sting, Sharma was seen opening up about an alleged ego clash between ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and former India skipper Virat Kohli. Batting icon Kohli had dropped a captaincy bombshell by stepping down as India's leader in the shortest format under Ganguly's watch. Kohli was succeeded by veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who is currently leading Team India across all formats.

In the wake of the undercover TV sting operation, Sharma's position as the chief selector position had become untenable. According to a report filed by news agency ANI, Sharma's resignation was accepted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. His second stint as the chairman of selectors lasted less than two months. The 57-year-old played 23 Tests and 65 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.

