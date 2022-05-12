'Pujara is second on my list': Rizwan names 3 players who he rates 'very highly'; ranks former Pakistan captain at top

The duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan has kept the India and Pakistan fans glued to the County Championships over the past month. The two players are representing Sussex in the Championships, and Pujara, in particular, has produced magnificent performances so far. The Indian batter has scored 719 runs in four matches for the side so far, and is currently the second-highest scorer in the season. During a match against Durham, the duo forged a 154-run stand; while Pujara slammed a double-century (203), Rizwan scored an important 79.

Rizwan has now opened up on sharing the dressing room with Pujara, and hailed the veteran India batter on his levels of concentration and focus. During a chat with Cricwick, Rizwan also spoke in detail about the relationship between India and Pakistan players, insisting that they are all part of one cricket ‘family’.

“This battle goes on in the ground. But when you're not in the ground, we are like a family. If I say that our Virat Kohli, Pujara, Smith, Root, that won't be wrong since we are a family. Because at one point they will meet Shaheen Shah, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali or Shadab Khan,” Rizwan said.

"Just like Hasan Ali said he will get the chance to learn from James Anderson. It means that we are one and keep on sharing different things with each other.

“And as far as myself and Pujara are concerned, I didn't feel anything strange [on the lines of India-Pakistan rivalry]. And hopefully, if you ask him, his answer will be the same as mine. Although I do share a laugh with him and tease him [laughs] and everyone in the team knows this.”

Talking about Pujara's batting ability, Rizwan listed the 3 batters that he rate very highly and named the Indian at the second spot. While former Pakistan captain Younis Khan was at the top of his list, fellow Pakistan batter Fawad Alam was third.

“But he (Pujara) is a very nice and loving guy. And his concentration and focus too. If you get a chance to learn something, you should do it. In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with most focus, concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his [Pujara's]. Pujara is second on my list and Fawad Alam on three in terms of pure concentration and focus. I rate these three players very highly,” said Rizwan.

