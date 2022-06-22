'I knew that everything is back to normal now': Pujara reveals how he bounced back, 'It started with the Ranji Trophy'

Cheteshwar Pujara's last international century had come all the way back in January 2019 and a string of inconsistent performances meant that India's Test batting stalwart finally lost his place after the tour of South Africa earlier this year. He was not alone though, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, fast bowler Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper also being among the senior players whom the selectors seem to have left out of the Test team.

However, Pujara ended up forcing his way back into reckoning in the Indian team by going on a run scoring spree in the first class cricket.

He first scored two half centuries in three Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashra, off which was an uncharacteristically aggressive 91 off 83 balls against finalists Mumbai in his first match of the tournament. Pujara then signed up for Sussex in the County Championships and went on overdrive. He smashed four centuries in five matches, two of which were double centuries, making headlines with his exploits.

“The most important thing was playing so many first class games. I was preparing for this when I was playing back home before I joined Sussex,” said Pujara in an interview on BCCI.tv.

“In the three games I played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, I found my rhythm, knew that I was batting well. It was about getting a big score and so when I had that in my first game, I knew that everything is back to normal now. (I was) finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well.

“After that I just wanted to enjoy my game and contribute to the team's success. The most important thing is having a good time on the field. I love this game, enjoy playing cricket, so whenever I am on the field I want to try and make the most of it,” he said.

Pujara is expected to feature for India in their postponed fifth Test against England, which starts on July 1.

