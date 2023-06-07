'Even Pujara was scoring centuries for fun...': Gavaskar counters Ponting's 'India will be tired after IPL' remark

On paper, the Pat Cummins-led Australian side are being considered the favourites over No.1 ranked Team India for the World Test Championship final which will be played The Oval starting Wednesday. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said it. Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram agreed with it as well, all giving the Aussies the “slight” edge. While batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has completely shut the claim, giving the edge to India, he also countered Ponting claim about the Rohit Sharma-led side pertaining to the IPL.

Not once but twice did Ponting side with his own country for the WTC final with the mere explanation that the Indians will expected to be tired after the arduous IPL 2023 season compared to Australia who will head with a fresh mind with fewer participants in the T20 tournament.

“The interesting thing as far as preparation is concerned is that some of the Australians have done nothing. They haven't been playing any cricket at all. At least, all the Indian guys have been playing very competitive cricket in the IPL. So coming in fresh without any cricket, is that better or is it coming in maybe slightly jaded and slightly tired on the back of an IPL but having played a lot of cricket leading in? So there's lots of factors that could show up through the course of this week," he had said during his recent conversation with Star Sports as well.

Speaking to India Today on the eve of the final, Gavaskar did not just shut Ponting's “favourite” claim, he also countered the former captain's remark on the Indian team explaining that the need for match practice, irrespective of the format, ahead of big matches.

“I will give the edge to India. I don't agree with the fact that the conditions favour Australia. Neither is the fact that some of the Australians have been resting is going to be an advantage. For a big match, you need miles under your feet. And most of the Indian players have done that. Even one player who was not in the IPL, Pujara was playing County Cricket and was scoring centuries for fun. So yes, the Indians are in a better position,” he said.

