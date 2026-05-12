Cheteshwar Pujara tells Axar Patel to ditch ‘normal batter’ approach after PBKS heroics: ‘Defence not his strength’

Delhi Capitals stayed in the hunt for an IPL playoff spot after edging past Punjab Kings by three wickets in a tense run chase at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. Chasing in a high-scoring encounter, DC held their nerve in the closing stages to secure an important victory and move to 10 points. The result helped them climb to seventh place on the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders slipping below them. Despite the win, Delhi still face an uphill task in the race for the playoffs. Their remaining matches have now become must-win encounters, and they will also need favourable results from other teams to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive heading into the final stretch of the league stage.

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel scored 56 off just 30 balls vs PBKS. (PTI)

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One of the biggest positives for Delhi Capitals in the must-win clash against Punjab Kings was captain Axar Patel returning to form with the bat. Under pressure after a string of quiet outings and questions over his approach, Axar answered in style during the steep 211-run chase. The all-rounder played with a positive intent, scoring 56 off just 30 balls, striking at 186.67, and keeping Delhi in the contest during a crucial phase of the innings. It was also his first half-century of the season.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised Axar's aggressive approach, saying the Delhi Capitals skipper looked far more effective when playing to his natural strengths. Pujara pointed out that Axar’s success has always come from attacking cricket and felt his intent in the latest innings was much closer to the role that suits him best.

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{{^usCountry}} "The way Axar approached his batting in this innings was perfect. He is a batter who has to play aggressively. He can't play like a normal batter. He is a hard hitter, and that's how he has scored his runs throughout his career. But this season, his intent has been to rotate strike and try to play like a batter who gets set and then attacks," Pujara said on Star Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The way Axar approached his batting in this innings was perfect. He is a batter who has to play aggressively. He can't play like a normal batter. He is a hard hitter, and that's how he has scored his runs throughout his career. But this season, his intent has been to rotate strike and try to play like a batter who gets set and then attacks," Pujara said on Star Sports. {{/usCountry}}

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Continuing his assessment of Axar's batting, Pujara stressed that the Delhi Capitals captain is at his best when he attacks from the outset rather than trying to settle in.

"He used to come at No.5 mainly to take on the spinners. And he has the potential to take on the seamers as well. That's why he has to play aggressively anytime he walks in to bat. When he tries to rotate the strike and is tentative, that's when he gets out. Defence is not his strength," he added.

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