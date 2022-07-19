Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Cheteshwar Pujara named interim captain by Sussex in County Championship
Cheteshwar Pujara named interim captain by Sussex in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara has been named interim captain by Sussex after their regular skipper Tom Haines was ruled out for “around 5-6 weeks” with injury. 
Pujara has been one of the most prolific run scorers in the County Championship this season. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been named interim captain by Sussex and will lead the team in a crucial County Championship match against Middlesex. Pujara was named captain after Sussex's regular skipper Tom Haines was ruled out for “around 5-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire last week.”

This will be Pujara's seventh match for Sussex this season and he has been one of the most prolific run scorers in the County Championship Division 2. Pujara has scored 766 runs at an average of 109.42 with his highest score being 203.

His form had led to Pujara being recalled to the Indian team for their fifth Test against England. “Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined," said Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury.

Salisbury said that Pujara being captain can allow fast bowler Steve Finn, who originally was the vice-captain, to concentrate on leading the bowling attack. "Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers. By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Puj is a vastly experienced and quality person who I know will do a fantastic job,” he said.

Pujara has experience of captaining teams in the past, having led Saurashtra, Rest of Indiam and West Zone in first class cricket in India. He has also led West Zone and Saurashtra in 50-over cricket as well and also led the latter in T20 cricket. Pujara has also captained India's A and B teams in limited overs cricket.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
