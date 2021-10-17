Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘Chilling with the best’: Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev catch up ahead of India vs Pakistan tie at T20 WC
cricket

‘Chilling with the best’: Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev catch up ahead of India vs Pakistan tie at T20 WC

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the T20 World Cup on October 24. 
Shoaib Akhtar catches up with India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev((Twitter/shoaib100mph))
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 02:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Virat Kohli and his boys will look to maintain the perfect record against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, which starts from Sunday.  

Both India and Pakistan are drawn in the same pool for the Super 12 clashes, with the Men In Blue kicking-off their campaign against Babar Azam's unit. 

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, which will be played on October 24, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared photos of him spending quality time with India legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Ex-Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas was also part of the session.  

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli explains Yuzvendra Chahal's snub from T20 World Cup squad

The Rawalpindi Express, a name associated with Akhtar from his playing days, gave fans a glimpse of the legends from both the countries comi together and shared photos on his official Twitter account, where he wrote: “All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla (All set for cricket's biggest battle).”

RELATED STORIES

While the fans and experts are all hyped about the high-voltage clash between the two countries, India skipper Virat Kohli said he treats the contest as just “another game of cricket.” 

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," Kohli said during a virtual press-meet organised by the ICC on Saturday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup shoaib akthar kapil dev
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'I was in complete awe': KKR youngster on meeting 'captain cool' MS Dhoni

A campaign like no other, KKR will be back stronger: Shubman Gill

BCCI, Yuvraj, Jaffer & others wish Anil Kumble a happy 51st birthday

Gautam Gambhir explains how Hardik Pandya can fit in India's Playing XI
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP