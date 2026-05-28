Chris Gayle reacts after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crushes his six-hitting record, named successor to Universe Boss

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a record-breaking force at just 15, with the IPL witnessing a batting surge that is placing long-standing milestones under serious threat. The teenage sensation produced yet another unforgettable display with his 97-run blitz against Sunrisers Hyderabad, an innings that underlined his rare ability to dominate at the highest level despite his young age. It also laid the foundation of RR reaching the Qualifier 2.

Chris Gayle put out a post for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.(X/AP Image)

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During the knock, Sooryavanshi smashed 12 sixes, overtaking a record that had stood untouched for over a decade. He went past the season tally set by Chris Gayle, who had struck 59 sixes in the 2012 edition, with the youngster already surging to 65 and counting. His power-hitting and clean striking have made him one of the most feared batters in the competition this year.

He also came within touching distance of another iconic milestone - the fastest IPL century. That record still belongs to Gayle, who reached his hundred in 30 balls, while Sooryavanshi fell agonisingly short on 97 off just 29 deliveries. The dismissal sparked widespread reaction across the cricketing world, with many believing he was on course to rewrite yet another piece of IPL history before being denied at the final hurdle.

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{{^usCountry}} Gayle himself put out a post for Sooryavanshi, celebrating what he has achieved on Thursday night with his breathtaking knock that took RR to the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gayle himself put out a post for Sooryavanshi, celebrating what he has achieved on Thursday night with his breathtaking knock that took RR to the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine," Gayle wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine," Gayle wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I will score centuries in future”: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will score centuries in future”: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, despite falling just three runs short of a historic century, Sooryavanshi revealed that personal milestones were never on his mind during the knock. The Rajasthan Royals youngster said his only focus was to maximise runs for the team, while adding that he only learned about missing the record for the fastest IPL hundred after the match had ended.

"I got to know after the game," he said at the post-match presentation when asked about missing the record of fastest IPL hundred.

"My focus was on hitting a six. I will score centuries in future but the focus was on getting maximum runs for the team. I just work on my plan and if there are any shortcomings, I just try to work on that."

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On his preparation for the game, he said, "I try to just analyse how to face the bowlers, judge the length of the boundaries. When I am showing good intent, the bowler is under pressure. We have won so we will celebrate and try and do well in the next game. I don't think much about the bowlers, try to just play my game."

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