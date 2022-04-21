'Can’t believe you retired before me': Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar react on Kieron Pollard's shocking announcement

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday evening. The 34-year-old released a public statement confirming the same on Instagram, after which many fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the cricketer.

Not only the fans but several former and active cricketers also took to social media to extend their well wishes to Pollard. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of him and the Windies all-rounder and called him a “fighter” and a “challenger”.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Kieron Pollard's shocking retirement announcement

Apart from Tendulkar, his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah was also quick to react. Former India cricketer Vinay Kumar also reserved a special praise for the 34-year-old.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, his West Indies teammate, was pleasantly surprised by Pollard's decision. “Can’t believe you retired before me @KieronPollard55,” the 'Universe Boss' tweeted.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies also released an official statement in this regard and congratulated Pollard for his rich contribution.

“On behalf of everyone at CWI I would like to express our thanks to Kieron Pollard for his outstanding service to the West Indies ODI and T20I teams over the past fifteen (15) years. We respect his decision to retire from international cricket and are especially grateful for the high quality of leadership and commitment he invested in both West Indies teams since his appointment as our white-ball captain in September 2019. We wish him continued success in his career,” the statement quoted CWI President Ricky Skerritt.

Pollard is considered as one of the most destructive custodian with the bat, especially in the shorter format. He in fact also holds the record of smashing six consecutive maximums in a T20I match against Sri Lanka, a feat which he achieved last year.

He was also part of the West Indies team, which won the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in 2012 after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals.

Pollard made his international debut for West Indies during the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, following which he went to feature in 123 ODIs. He scored 2,706 runs and claimed 55 wickets in this format.

Pollard's T20I debut came in the following year against Australia. In a total of 101 T20I appearances, Pollard accumulated 1,569 runs, which include 99 sixes. He also has 42 wickets under his name in the shortest format of the game.