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Clear message for Angkrish Raghuvanshi from former India player, asks him not to play wild shots too much

He also said that the KKR batter is world-class and in a couple of years' time he is going to be a big force to reckon with.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 08:24 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Angkrish Raghuvanshi of Kolkata Knight Riders is not 22 yet, but he has already been batting like a mature batter. On Saturday night at the Eden Gardens, the right-handed batsman scored a 44-ball 82 not out to help his team to a 29-run win against Gujarat Titans and keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

That's one of those wild shots!(PTI)

Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu is in thrall to the Mumbai batsman, into his third season with KKR and getting better with every year. "I think his batsmanship is getting better. He has just become more confident, and we have seen him really develop into a batsman who can play in all phases. That is very, very unique. And also, his six-hitting has improved, if you look at it. Even though it's mostly against, you know, balls that are fuller, but I'm sure he will improve his six-hitting against other lengths," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut.

Also Read: IPL playoff scenarios: KKR's big win keeps them alive, GT's quest for top two becomes complicated

However, Rayudu as well as Bangar have a word of caution for him. They don't want him to focus too much on unorthodox shots because he can play with the straight bat really well. There were a few occasions when he executed those wild shots with great effect. First in the 6th over, he picked up a Kagiso Rabada delivery outside off-stump and hit it over fine leg for a six. Then, in the 19th over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, he came up with a scoop for the same result. Later in the over, he reverse swatted between the keeper and short third for a four.

 
ambati rayudu ipl kolkata knight riders
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Clear message for Angkrish Raghuvanshi from former India player, asks him not to play wild shots too much
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