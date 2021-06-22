‘Cloudy and grey the whole day’: Dinesh Karthik gives weather update from Southampton on Day 5

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has given excellent news to all the cricket fans who have been eagerly waiting for some action on World Test Championship Final’s fifth day in Southampton. Continuing the trend of giving weather update before the start of the play, Karthik on Tuesday said 'proper English weather' awaits New Zealand and India at the Rose Bowl.

Rain played spoilsport once again on Day Four of the ongoing WTC final as the play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday. However, as per Karthik’s latest tweet, there would be ‘no rain all day’ in Southampton.

“Good morning. Reporting live from Southampton. Yours sincerely, Weatherman DK,” Karthik tweeted.

Day 1 of the final was also abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand's hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final. The 26-year-old secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44.

He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) put their side in the driving seat with a 70-run partnership before India hit back late to leave the Black Caps on 101 for two at the close of play on the third evening.

