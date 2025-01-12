Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Coach, captain need to align": Harbhajan Singh hopeful of 'rift' between Rohit, Gambhir getting sorted

ANI |
Jan 12, 2025 07:55 PM IST

India has hit rock bottom on the back of successive setbacks in Test format. Before hosting New Zealand, India's path to the World Test Championship final looked crystal clear.

New Delhi [India], : Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is hopeful that the reported 'rift' in the Indian team gets sorted out before next month's Champions Trophy.

"Coach, captain need to align": Harbhajan Singh hopeful of 'rift' between Rohit, Gambhir getting sorted
"Coach, captain need to align": Harbhajan Singh hopeful of 'rift' between Rohit, Gambhir getting sorted

India has hit rock bottom on the back of successive setbacks in Test format. Before hosting New Zealand, India's path to the World Test Championship final looked crystal clear.

But out of the blue, New Zealand orchestrated a historic series whitewash in the subcontinent, which left India's road to the WTC final an intricate affair. After ending up on the wrong side of a 3-0 series defeat, India had to defy the odds in Australia with a series win.

Despite the historic win in the opening game at Perth, India's hopes of a series win faded with each passing game, and the five-matchseries ended with Australia reclaiming the BGT after 10 years with a 3-1 series win.

During the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, various reports flooded social media, suggesting a rift between skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"The team didn't play to its potential against Australia and New Zealand. The most important thing is that the team should be united, which has looked distorted . There are a lot of talks about the coach and the possible differences between the coach and the team. So, I hope the matter gets sorted out. The coach and captain need to align. Hopefully, they will get together, and do well and lead the team to victory," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

India has yet to announce the squad for the coveted tournament. Before beginning the campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, India will play a three-match ODI series against England.

The three-match series will kick off on February 6 at the VCA Stadium, Maharashtra. The second ODI will be played on February 9 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The three-match affair will conclude on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On