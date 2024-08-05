Aug 5 - South Africa are looking to give Tristan Stubbs an extended run at No. 3 in their test batting line-up, starting with this week’s first test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, coach Shukri Conrad said on Tuesday. Coach Conrad backs big hitting Stubbs at number three in test side

Stubbs, who turns 24 next week, has forged a reputation for his swashbuckling and powerful batting in the Twenty20 format but is now set for a role of some responsibility in the test side.

He has played only one test previously, against India in January where he scored four runs in his two innings and saw South Africa lose by seven wickets.

South Africa have struggled to find a consistent No. 3 in their batting line-up in recent years.

“Tristan’s going to be given a good run in that position,” Conrad said.

“I think his psyche and technique speaks to someone who will do that job really well. And I'm going to give him a good run. I'd be surprised if we didn't back him throughout the rest of the cycle,” he told a virtual press conference.

“I'm very confident that he’s going to come good, whether it's in the first test match, or the second, but I think we've got a good one for the future in the South African set up.”

Conrad said Stubbs’ technique was the major factor in giving him the job, but also his imposing size.

“Because you're going to be facing the new ball the bulk of the time, I know Tristan ticks all of those boxes. He's also quite an imposing character, a big strong boy, strapping boy. And I quite like that. I like the fact that at the top of the order we will imposing guys who have got a good aura about them with strong body language.

“But ultimately, the proof is going be in the tasting. But yeah, I'm going down this road, and I'm confident we begin to reap the rewards.”

South Africa play a first test series since sending a second-string side to New Zealand in February and suffering two heavy defeats. They take on a Windies team who last month lost a three-test series in England.

“They've got three tough test matches under the belt and they'll come into this series at home taking a lot of confidence from several good performances,” Conrad said of the opposition.

