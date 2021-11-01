'Come and speak up. You'll have to face the nation': Azharuddin pulls up Kohli for skipping post-match press conference

Former India batsman and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin did not appreciate current captain Virat Kohli remaining absent in the post-match press conference after India’s defeat to New Zealand on Sunday. Kohli, who attended the post-game presser after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the first game, was not part of the interaction this time around as it was Jasprit Bumrah, who came to address the journalists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Azharuddin, who captain India in three World Cups – 1992, 1996 and 1999 – feels not answering the public in a scenario where India’s chances of reaching the semi-final hang by a thread, it does not send out a good message and could lead to repercussions.

Also Read | 'Should captains have such autonomy?': Compton claims Kohli's 'prickly relation with Ashwin' keeping spinner out of team

"There is no shame in losing. But you need to come and speak up. That is the right thing to do. People will listen to you and at least get to know the reason behind the loss. There is a difference between Bumrah speaking or a coach/captain speaking. It is important to face the public. You will have to face the nation and come and speak. If you don’t come, what will people think? Needless rumours are going to be spread," Azharuddin said on ABP News.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Weighing in further, Azharuddin feels attending press conferences when India win, but not otherwise is not a good sign of a true leader and added that although he isn't aware as to why Kohli decided to give the interaction a miss, the tight thing to do would have been him talking about the match result and the performances of the players upfront.

Also Read | 'For a big player like him, it is a very weak statement': Kapil Dev reacts to Kohli's 'we were not brave enough' comment

"If you are the captain, you should take responsibility. When you become the representative of the team, this will happen. If you come attend conference after winning in good times but not after losing in bad times, that isn’t the right approach. I don’t know the reason why he didn’t come, but he should have," Azharuddin pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}