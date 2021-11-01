'Should captains have such autonomy?': Compton claims Kohli's 'prickly relation with Ashwin' keeping spinner out of team

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli's India were deemed to be one of the favourites to win the tournament. All the members of the India squad played in the Indian Premier League in UAE before the start of the tournament, giving them plenty of time to get adjusted to the conditions.

India also went on to win their warm-up games against Australia and England emphatically, signalling a strong form. But it has been a poor start to their campaign, as they lost their opening match against Pakistan by 10 wickets and then suffered another loss to New Zealand by 8 wickets on Sunday.

India, after being asked to bat first by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, could only muster 110/7 in 20 overs, a target which was chased down by New Zealand in just 14.3 overs.

The questions are being raised on India changing their batting order - demoting Rohit Sharma at no. 3 and sending Ishan Kishan to open alongside KL Rahul. Former England cricketer Nick Compton also raised questions over India not picking R Ashwin in the playing XI, despite showing good form in the warm-up game.

I just don’t understand how Kohli’s prickly relationship with Ashwin is allowed to keep him out of Indian teams? Do you think Captains should be allowed such autonomy? — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) October 31, 2021

"I just don’t understand how Kohli’s prickly relationship with Ashwin is allowed to keep him out of Indian teams?" Compton wrote in a tweet.

"Do you think Captains should be allowed such autonomy?" he further added.

This is not the first time the Indian team has faced criticism for not selecting Ashwin in the playing XI. A similar criticism was levelled at Kohli and Indian selectors during the Test series against England in August.

This is what Compton pointed out to a fan who criticised Compton for his tweet and said that “Indian cricket is going through a tough time now”.

“They shouldn’t be??? You have 2 billion people to chose from? How on earth does Thakur play test cricket and this? There is no chance in the world he is a better cricketer than Ashwin," Compton replied.

They shouldn’t be??? You have 2 billion people to chose from? How on earth does Thakur play test cricket and this? There is no chance in the world he is a better cricketer than Ashwin — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) October 31, 2021

India will next face off against Afghanistan on Wednesday

