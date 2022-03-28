Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Comfortably… and captain of the side’: Ravi Shastri reveals how much money he would have gone for at IPL mega-auction
‘Comfortably… and captain of the side’: Ravi Shastri reveals how much money he would have gone for at IPL mega-auction

The price tag would have surely placed Shastri, who was one of India's premium all-rounders in the 80s, in IPL record books
Ravi Shastri(Instagram/Ravi Shastri)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Cricket fans have always wondered who among the yesteryear players would have made headlines in Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions or in the tournament itself. While the answer will forever remain uncertain, and Indian cricket great has revealed how much money he would have gone for at IPL mega-auction. 

Ravi Shastri, India's former all-rounder, whose career spanned 11 long years, scored 3830 run in 80 Tests and picked 151 wickets. In ODIs, he picked 129 wickets and scored 3108 runs and was also part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Not to forget, Shastri also scored 6 sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy game. He was one of India's premium all-rounders in the 80s.

So when Shastri was asked during an interview with ESPNCricinfo on how much he would have gone for in an IPL auction, the former India head coach, without the slightest hesitation, replied that he would comfortably find his name in the 15-crore bracket and would be named the captain of the IPL side as well. 

“Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And captain of the side. No question. It's a no brainer,” he said. 

The price tag would have surely placed Shastri in IPL record books. The most expensive Indian player at and IPL auction was star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was roped in by Delhi (Daredevils) for INR 16 crore back in IPL 2015 auction. Young Ishan Kishan stands second on the list having gone for INR 15.25 crore at the mega-auction last month. He joined Mumbai Indians.

Overall, the most expensive player ever to be bought at an IPL auction was Chris Morris when Rajasthan Royals had shelled out 16.25 crore in IPL 2021, followed by Pat Cummins, who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.5 crore in IPL 2020.

