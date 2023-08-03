'Coming for the World Cup next year': How Hardik Pandya's Team India will shape up '6-7 months from now'

The ODI World Cup 2023 is just two months away, but even after the tournament gets over, there will hardly be any time for teams to rest. Just seven months removed from the final, the T20 World Cup is lined-up in West Indies and the USA, and Hardik Pandya, expected to lead India at the showpiece event, already has an eye on it. Currently leading India in the five T20Is against West Indies, Hardik, in all likelihood, will return to the Caribbean before June 4, 2024 with a young brigade, hoping to deliver India a second T20 World Cup title. With India squandering their last three opportunities – facing defeats in 2016, 2021 and 2022 – this is Hardik's chance to bring together his captaincy experience and show his leadership acumen as the Men in Blue aim for gold.

India's captain Hardik Pandya prepares to bowl against West Indies.(AP)

Whether India would go into the T20 World Cup as world champions is a question that will be answered in due course of time, but irrespective of the outcome, one thing is certain. The squad representing India at the T20 WC next year will pretty much be similar to the one in the West Indies at the moment. There certainly won't be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli… or even Mohammed Shami for that matter. Jasprit Bumrah yes, if fit, as will Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill among others.

Still, Hardik is not willing to count his chicken yet. With India handing T20I debuts to Mukesh Kumar and Tilak Varma in the 1st ODI at Trinidad, it is evident that youngsters will highlight India's Playing XI. Hence, between now and then, Hardik and India will give this promising bunch of players as many opportunities as possible.

"That was the whole plan for this tour as well. We're coming for the World Cup in 6-7 months from now. Some players might get a chance to play here. By the time we come here next time, we'll be prepared. I try to keep things simple. For me, it's about improving. I focus on processes. You might have some losses and failures; I am okay with it. It's all about challenging ourselves," Hardik said during the coin toss of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI in Trinidad.

Who all are expected to make India's T20 World Cup squad?

Hardik and Bumrah are certainties. The toss-up in the middle order is expected to be between Sanju Samson and the returning Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. It will be a really bold call if KL Rahul is called back into India's T20I scheme of things, especially given his strong of low scores in the format. Rishabh Pant, provided he is fit enough, remains an option India will be tempted to bring back, but then again, it's a long shot.

In between, the names that have been picked to represent India at the Asian Games cannot be ignored either. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh have taken the IPL by storm and it is only a matter of time before they are given a longer run.

Axar Patel is expected to be the second all-rounder in the team after Hardik as India are likely to move beyond Ravindra Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav could be the two spinners as the only other option is Ravi Bishnoi. And as far as the quicks are concerned, Mohammed Siraj will emerge as Bumrah's new-ball partner, with Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik being rotated.

