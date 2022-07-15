‘Completely disagree with all of Ashwin’s solutions': Former New Zealand cricketer says 'switch hit should be banned'

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris added to the conversation regarding the solutions and measures that could be taken to restore some parity in the game when batters decide to go the unconventional route and use switch hits against bowlers. This comes in the wake of R Ashwin's calls for the LBW rules to be changed to give bowlers a better chance when batters decide to try and switch hit.

Speaking on SPORTS18, Styris said, “Well, I sort of gotta go back half a step here. I loved a lot of the points that Ashwin made. I completely disagreed with all his solutions. I actually think even though we just had some fun with the switch hit, I think the switch hit should be banned completely."

Styris argued that using a switch hit exploits the limitations faced by fielding teams, putting them at a disadvantage. "There are rules for captains and bowlers in terms of where their fieldsmen can be, how many behind point, how many on the leg side, all of these things.”

Styris explained that he thinks reverse-sweeps and scoops are fair game, because those still narrow the scope of where the batter can play shots. “So, I don't think a batsman should be able to change his hands over and I don't believe he should be able to change his feet. You can play the reverse sweep or the reverse hit if you like but I don't like this."

Styris continued, "In terms of the hands, Kevin Pietersen has completely flipped around as a lefthander. If you take away the switch hit, but allow all the reverse sweeps and reverse hits, then I think you don't have to worry about the LBW law that Ashwin is talking about. And it allows a fair contest between the bowler and the batsman as well.”

R Ashwin on his YouTube channel had said: “Let batters play the switch hit, but give us LBW when they miss. How can you say it is not LBW when the batter turns? If they start giving that out in all formats of the game, some parity could be retained between bowling and batting."

